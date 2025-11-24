Later that evening, the trio headed to the Meydan Imax for the film’s premiere. But the moment that stayed with me wasn’t the red carpet or the flashbulbs — it was Dharmendra, laughing at himself, waving at strangers, and embracing the madness around him with a childlike sincerity.

Dharmendra nodded, smiling. “See sir, dancing is something not many among us really know,” he said. “Only five per cent of us in this room know how to dance — the rest are like me. So have fun.”

For a man whose famously imperfect dance style has been referenced, mimicked, and celebrated for decades, he didn’t treat the moment like a performance — more like an invitation to joy. “When papa dances, people love it,” Sunny told us. “Even actors imitate papa in their films. Lots of people realised they didn’t have to be perfect on the dance floor after watching him dance.”

Back then Sunny was there as the face of Lux Cozi, the men’s innerwear brand that hosted the lunch, but it was their dishy dad Dharmendra who drew the loudest cheers. I watched him politely stop every few steps, indulging selfie after selfie like it was the most natural thing in the world.

Suddenly, it was squeals, phones in the air, and a mad dash to get a photo. I remember glancing at Dharmendra, expecting him to raise an eyebrow at this frenzy. Instead, he chuckled, almost proud of the chaos he inspired.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.