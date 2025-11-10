Bollywood legend Dharmendra on ventilator at Mumbai hospital

The actor is under supervision of top doctors
Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra, 89, is currently on ventilator support at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he has been under critical care for the past few days.
Sources close to IANS confirmed that the actor remains on life support and under the supervision of top doctors. While the exact cause of his illness remains unclear, earlier reports suggested Dharmendra was initially admitted for a routine check-up and kept under observation for further tests.
The beloved star, who turns 90 on December 8, was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming project, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, features Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia in a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher, and is set for a December release.
With a career spanning over six decades and more than 300 films, Dharmendra is hailed as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic and charismatic stars. From classics like Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, and Chupke Chupke to modern hits like Apne and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, his legacy bridges generations.
With inputs from IANS
