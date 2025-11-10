Bollywood legend Dharmendra on ventilator at Mumbai hospital

The beloved star, who turns 90 on December 8, was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming project, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, features Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia in a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher, and is set for a December release.