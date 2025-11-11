After decades of defining heroism and romance, Dharmendra stepped back — but never away. He re-emerged every few years with the same twinkle, the same smile that had once stopped India in its tracks. His comeback in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (2023) was proof that charisma, like good wine, only deepens with time. Playing the gentle, poetry-loving patriarch, he reminded a new generation what old-school romance looked like — refined, soulful, and teasingly sassy. His chemistry with Shabana Azmi, culminating in that tender kiss, set the internet aflame — not because it was provocative, but because it was beautifully human. Dharmendra, in his 80s, was still showing the young ones how it’s done