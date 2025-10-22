Who is Manju Asrani? The love story and quiet life behind a comedy legend

Manju, formerly Manju Bansal, was no stranger to the silver screen herself. She shared sets with legends like Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Navin Nischol in the 1970s and 80s. The couple’s love story reportedly began on the sets of Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973), blossomed during Namak Haraam (1973), and led to a lifelong partnership both on and off screen.