Who is Manju Asrani? The love story and quiet life behind a comedy legend

Manju Asrani's story has always remained largely private
As Bollywood bids farewell to the legendary icon Govardhan Asrani, it’s a good moment to look at the woman who stood beside him through it all — his wife, Manju Asrani. While the actor’s signature comic timing made him a household name, his family life, and particularly Manju’s story, remained largely private.
Manju, formerly Manju Bansal, was no stranger to the silver screen herself. She shared sets with legends like Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Navin Nischol in the 1970s and 80s. The couple’s love story reportedly began on the sets of Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973), blossomed during Namak Haraam (1973), and led to a lifelong partnership both on and off screen.
Asrani’s passing on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84, was reported by ANI: “Actor-director Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as ‘Asrani’ passed away in Mumbai today after a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium.” Manager Babubhai Thiba added, “Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew.”
In line with his personal philosophy, Asrani had requested a quiet, dignified farewell. According to a family source quoted by News18, he wanted to be remembered simply, “as a common man,” and instructed Manju to avoid public commotion or media coverage. His funeral was held privately, with the news shared only after the cremation.
Manju herself gradually stepped away from the limelight in the 1990s, moving behind the camera to support her husband’s career while tending to their family life. Her acting career included films like Kabeela (1976), Hum Nahin, Sarkari Mehmaan (1979), and Sudherenge (1980).
