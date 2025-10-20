GOLD/FOREX
Veteran Bollywood actor-director Asrani dies, celebs pay tribute

Asrani passed away in Mumbai on Monday after a prolonged illness

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor and director Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, passed away in Mumbai on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84.

His last rites were held at Santacruz Crematorium, attended by close friends and family, media reports said, citing manager Babubhai Thiba.

From Jaipur to Bollywood stardom

Hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Asrani became a household name across generations, celebrated for his impeccable comic timing and expressive performances. Over several decades, he carved a niche in Hindi cinema with roles that effortlessly blended humour and relatability, making him one of the most cherished comic actors in the industry.

Asrani broke the stereotypical mold for comic actors of his time, delivering performances ranging from subtle wit to over-the-top hilarity. His roles in films from the 1970s and 1980s, such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Abhimaan, continue to be celebrated by cinephiles and casual viewers alike.

Early struggles and breakthrough

A graduate of the first batch of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune in 1966, Asrani initially faced limited opportunities. Minor roles in films like Hum Kahan Ja Rahe Hain, Hare Kanch Ki Chooriyan, Umang, and Satyakam led him to teach at FTII while trying to establish himself in Mumbai.

His breakthrough came when legendary filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee, on the recommendation of poet-filmmaker Gulzar, cast him in Guddi (1971). Asrani not only helped cast Jaya Bhaduri (later Bachchan) but also landed a role in the film, playing an aspiring actor striving to follow his dreams.

Iconic performances

Asrani delivered memorable performances in films including:

  • Bawarchi (1972)

  • Namak Haraam (1973)

  • Chupke Chupke (1975)

  • Abhimaan

  • Sholay (1975) – his portrayal of the jailor remains iconic

He also directed six films and continued acting in lead and supporting roles. His last major film appearance was in Non Stop Dhamaal (2003). Recently, he appeared in The Trial Season 2, starring Kajol, demonstrating his enduring versatility.

Legacy of humour and humanity

Beyond his comic genius, Asrani was admired for his humility and dedication to his craft. Collaborating with some of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, he left an indelible mark on both lead and supporting roles. His performances often carried an underlying humanity, resonating deeply with audiences.

The Indian film fraternity and fans nationwide are mourning his loss. Tributes continue to pour in, celebrating Asrani not only for his comic brilliance but also for his contribution to the evolution of Hindi cinema. His legacy of memorable performances and masterful comic timing will inspire generations to come.

