Dubai: Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan may not be lighting up screens in front of the camera just yet, but behind the scenes, the superstar is making serious moves. His first production venture, the thriller web series Storm, has officially kicked off filming in Mumbai.
Directed by Ajitpal Singh, the series brings together a stellar cast—Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Saba Azad, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajit Kapur—and is slated to wrap by February.
Insiders say the shoot is running on a start-to-finish schedule, and Ajitpal Singh is pulling triple duty as the series’ creator, writer, and director. Hrithik, who announced his foray into the streaming world as a producer on October 10, 2025, has been closely involved since the scripting stage. “Hrithik has been actively exchanging ideas with Ajitpal throughout the pre-production process. He loved Tabbar (2021) and trusts Ajitpal to bring that same sharp, stylish storytelling to Storm,” shares a source to Mid Day.
The web series also marks the first collaboration between Prime Video and HRX Films, Hrithik’s production arm under FilmKraft Productions. The script for Storm has been in development for over three years, and the long wait seems to have paid off. According to insiders, Hrithik is excited about the story, which promises a mix of style, substance, and sensitivity—a combination that should keep viewers hooked.
For fans itching to see Hrithik back in action, the wait continues, but this move behind the camera is proof that he’s not taking a break. From shaping the script to overseeing the shoot, Hrithik is hands-on every step of the way. If the energy on set is anything to go by, Storm is shaping up to be one thriller worth watching.
