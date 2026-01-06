For fans itching to see Hrithik back in action, the wait continues, but this move behind the camera is proof that he’s not taking a break. From shaping the script to overseeing the shoot, Hrithik is hands-on every step of the way. If the energy on set is anything to go by, Storm is shaping up to be one thriller worth watching.

The web series also marks the first collaboration between Prime Video and HRX Films, Hrithik’s production arm under FilmKraft Productions. The script for Storm has been in development for over three years, and the long wait seems to have paid off. According to insiders, Hrithik is excited about the story, which promises a mix of style, substance, and sensitivity—a combination that should keep viewers hooked.

Insiders say the shoot is running on a start-to-finish schedule, and Ajitpal Singh is pulling triple duty as the series’ creator, writer, and director. Hrithik, who announced his foray into the streaming world as a producer on October 10, 2025, has been closely involved since the scripting stage. “Hrithik has been actively exchanging ideas with Ajitpal throughout the pre-production process. He loved Tabbar (2021) and trusts Ajitpal to bring that same sharp, stylish storytelling to Storm,” shares a source to Mid Day.

Dubai: Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan may not be lighting up screens in front of the camera just yet, but behind the scenes, the superstar is making serious moves. His first production venture, the thriller web series Storm, has officially kicked off filming in Mumbai.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.