Hrithik Roshan reveals why he is on crutches: 'Welcome to my new normal'

“You can’t fully appreciate the comedy unless you 'see' the plethora of my animated expressions thru all of this very serious business; First a sudden surprise at saying the wrong word, Then hands thrown up at repeating the same mistake AGAIN, A deep frown between takes to demonstrate mock self-investigation into this grave situation (Joey style), An audacious flick of the nose (Salman style), And finally the spouting of a genuine uncontrollable laughter at this private conspiracy with myself — disguised as 'trying to hide embarrassment' for the benefit of the now slightly concerned audience around me.”