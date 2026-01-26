Hrithik Roshan reveals why he is on crutches: 'Welcome to my new normal'

The actor provided a lengthy explanation on what went wrong with his knee
Actor Hrithik Roshan recently sparked concern among fans when he was spotted at filmmaker Goldie Behl’s birthday celebration on crutches. But the star has now clarified the reason behind his temporary limp, injecting his signature humour into what might otherwise be a mundane health update.
Sharing a series of images on Instagram, Hrithik explained his knee issue, joking that every part of his body comes with its own ON/OFF button.
On Sunday, Hrithik posted a detailed note titled “STATUTORY WARNING”, with hashtags #longrant and #stutterstrong, diving into the quirks of his body that most people will never experience.
“Been irritated all day nursing a left knee which mysteriously decided to take two days off from the rest of me yesterday. Welcome to my normal. We all live in bodies the workings of which we will never fully comprehend. Mine, however, is a fascinating variation. Each body part comes with its own ON/OFF button,” he wrote.
The actor elaborated on this unusual “product feature,” saying it often leaves him walking around with “a head full of neurons specialised in sudden hopelessness.”
“My left leg uses this feature as a birthright. So does the left shoulder and right ankle. Just goes OFF. It’s a mood. This simple product feature has showered me with experiences not available to most humans. I find myself smugly walking around with a head full of neurons specialised in sudden hopelessness. A proud owner of a unique synapse system that has attained virtuoso levels in creating downward spirals of dark tunnels with warp-speed sinking abilities leading into many kinds of abyss. All of this confers upon me mental pathways unique to the rest of the species.”
He added that his humour remains the one reliable feature:
“The most presentable of which is my sense of humour. Case in point — some days my tongue refuses to say the word ‘DINNER’. Now imagine I am on a film set of a serious courtroom where my dialogue is ‘Would you like to come home for Dinner?’ but my tongue has OFF’ed dinner, and so I end up ingeniously and decidedly
The actor recounted the bafflement of his film crew:
“All this to the bewilderment of my director, poor chap, who eventually gives up trying to make sense of this random situation, and continues on perhaps attributing it all to strange providence. (Thank the lord).”
He continued, detailing his expressive attempts to navigate the mishap:
“You can’t fully appreciate the comedy unless you 'see' the plethora of my animated expressions thru all of this very serious business; First a sudden surprise at saying the wrong word, Then hands thrown up at repeating the same mistake AGAIN, A deep frown between takes to demonstrate mock self-investigation into this grave situation (Joey style), An audacious flick of the nose (Salman style), And finally the spouting of a genuine uncontrollable laughter at this private conspiracy with myself — disguised as 'trying to hide embarrassment' for the benefit of the now slightly concerned audience around me.”
Even Hrithik’s assistants got pulled into the comedy:
“The highly efficient assistants keep making a dash to whisper the correct word in my ear with such earnestness and adoration, that I feel a surge of love, and wonder if I should induct them as trusted allies in this very secret scheme. But instead I acknowledge, Then with complete condescension I turn to camera once again to say LUNCH for what will become the last and final take. Quiet mic drop. Exit wound, healed. My brains POV , priceless.”
With his usual wit, Hrithik turned what could have been a worrying health moment into a hilarious masterclass on humour, patience, and the unpredictable moods of the human body.
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2, which underperformed at the box office.
