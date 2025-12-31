Hrithik Roshan dances with sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan at wedding, video goes viral

Now, we all know Hrithik can dance. The man's built a career on it. But there's something rather special about watching him completely drop the superstar act and just be a bloke having a brilliant time at his cousin's wedding. The video everyone's obsessing over shows him dancing to "Ishq Tera Tadpave" that Sukhbir classic that somehow never gets old, alongside his teenage sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.