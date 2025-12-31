Hrithik Roshan dances with sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan at wedding, video goes viral

The Bollywood star’s carefree moves with Hrehaan and Hridhaan spark social media love
Dubai: If you've been anywhere near social media lately, you've probably stumbled across a video that's got everyone talking. Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood's answer to effortless cool, was caught on camera absolutely owning the dance floor at a family wedding and bringing his sons along for the ride.
The occasion was his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding to Aishwarya Singh, which took place in Mumbai this week. Eshaan, whose father Rajesh Roshan is one of India's most celebrated music composers, had been engaged to Aishwarya since December 20th, and the wedding festivities that followed were everything you'd expect from a proper Bollywood family celebration.
Now, we all know Hrithik can dance. The man's built a career on it. But there's something rather special about watching him completely drop the superstar act and just be a bloke having a brilliant time at his cousin's wedding. The video everyone's obsessing over shows him dancing to "Ishq Tera Tadpave" that Sukhbir classic that somehow never gets old, alongside his teenage sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
What's more wholesome about the videos is how genuinely spontaneous it feels. Hrithik's wearing black, looking casual rather than red-carpet ready, whilst his boys are dressed smartly but comfortably. They're joined by girlfriend Saba Azad, cousin Pashmina Roshan, and niece Suranika Soni, all completely lost in the music and the moment. No rehearsed choreography here, just pure wedding energy.
The actor clearly found the whole experience humbling, later sharing the clip on his Instagram with a rather amusing confession: "Damn, Gotta get lighter on my feet to keep up." Coming from someone whose entire job involves dancing, that's quite the admission. Seems the younger generation's giving him a proper workout.
Earlier in the week, the family had gathered for the pre-wedding ceremonies, where Hrithik turned heads in a soft pastel kurta. Saba looked radiant in yellow with traditional jewellery, whilst the boys coordinated beautifully in their kurtas. The whole family stopped to chat with photographers, looking relaxed and happy, a far cry from the usual celebrity wedding drama.
Sometimes the best celebrity content isn't the styled photoshoots or carefully curated posts. It's these unguarded moments, a dad dancing with his sons, a family celebrating together, everyone forgetting about the cameras and just living in the moment.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
