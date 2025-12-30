GOLD/FOREX
Hrithik Roshan to play Don after Ranveer Singh's exit? What we know so far

True fans might just remember the last Don where Hrithik Roshan had a cameo

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2

Hold onto your popcorn, Bollywood fans—things just got interesting in the world of underworld intrigue. With Ranveer Singh reportedly bowing out of Don 3 after his Dhurandhar high, the chatter is that Hrithik Roshan, who just might be slipping into the legendary villain's shoes.

Fans may recall Hrithik’s cameo in Don 2, where SRK used a high-tech mask to impersonate him during a heist. Now, whispers suggest the makers are seriously eyeing him to become the new face of the franchise. A source told Filmfare that the star has 'emerged' as a strong contender.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, though nothing has been confirmed yet. Whoever takes over will be stepping into the large shoes of Amitabh Bachchan in 1978 and Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011—a role carrying immense weight.

Ranveer’s exit reportedly came as he pivots toward Jai Mehta’s Pralay, leaving the Don 3 spotlight up for grabs. Will Hrithik claim the crown, or will the makers gamble on a fresh face?

Hrithik's last outing was YRF's War 2, which was a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster. However, unlike its predecessor, the second film failed to garner the same interest and closed out with over Rs 371 (Rs 3.7 billion) worldwide.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
