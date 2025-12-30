Hrithik Roshan to play Don after Ranveer Singh's exit? What we know so far

True fans might just remember the last Don where Hrithik Roshan had a cameo
Hold onto your popcorn, Bollywood fans—things just got interesting in the world of underworld intrigue. With Ranveer Singh reportedly bowing out of Don 3 after his Dhurandhar high, the chatter is that Hrithik Roshan, who just might be slipping into the legendary villain's shoes.
Fans may recall Hrithik’s cameo in Don 2, where SRK used a high-tech mask to impersonate him during a heist. Now, whispers suggest the makers are seriously eyeing him to become the new face of the franchise. A source told Filmfare that the star has 'emerged' as a strong contender.
The stakes couldn’t be higher, though nothing has been confirmed yet. Whoever takes over will be stepping into the large shoes of Amitabh Bachchan in 1978 and Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011—a role carrying immense weight.
Ranveer’s exit reportedly came as he pivots toward Jai Mehta’s Pralay, leaving the Don 3 spotlight up for grabs. Will Hrithik claim the crown, or will the makers gamble on a fresh face?
Hrithik's last outing was YRF's War 2, which was a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster. However, unlike its predecessor, the second film failed to garner the same interest and closed out with over Rs 371 (Rs 3.7 billion) worldwide.
