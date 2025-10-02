Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrate four years together with emotional notes: 'Walking through life with you...'

The actors dropped a series of photos on Instagram
Hrithik Roshan just marked four years with girlfriend Saba Azad in an emotional post on Instagram. The actor dropped a carousel of pictures on Instagram.
“I like walking through life with you ... Happy 4th partner, #curioussouls #loveislearning #togetherisbetter,” Roshan captioned the post, leaving fans to gush.
The couple started going public in 2021, after keeping a low profile.
Roshan had also applauded Azad's professional brilliance. He showered praise on her performance in Songs Of Paradise, writing, “The genuine praise I'm hearing all around for the makers, technicians and artists associated with Songs of Paradise is truly heartening... And you @sabazad for the incredible artiste you are, for the exquisite art you create, deserve all the applause coming your way.”
Roshan was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, and the couple separated in 2013. The couple are parents to two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne, while on amicable and friendly terms with Roshan, has moved on with Arslaan Gony.
