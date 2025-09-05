Hrithik Roshan moved to tears after girlfriend Saba Azad's latest film: 'You deserve the world, my love'

When he turned the spotlight fully on Saba. “And you, @sabaazad, for the incredible artiste you are, for the exquisite art you create, deserve all the applause coming your way. I have seen your struggle, the helplessness, the frustrations, the agony that so many amazing artistes suffer from – of craving the basic right to opportunity that genuine talent deserves in a business that demands ‘followers’ before the ‘actor’. Which is why today I feel the lightness of unbridled joy watching you get what you deserve. And you, my love, deserve the world and more,” he said.