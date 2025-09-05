Hrithik Roshan moved to tears after girlfriend Saba Azad's latest film: 'You deserve the world, my love'

Saba Azad starred in the film, Songs of Paradise, which has earned much praise
Roses and chocolates are so passe, you need a public love letter like Hrithik Roshan's. The actor just penned a Instagram post for girlfriend Saba Azad. After renting out his sea-facing home to Saba, Roshan turned cheerleader-in-chief for her latest film, Songs of Paradise.
The War 2 star shared stills from the movie along with a long caption, gushing not only about the cast and crew but also about Saba’s journey to the big screen. “The genuine praise I’m hearing all around for the makers, technicians and artists associated with Songs Of Paradise is truly heartening. I watched this movie in its rough form many months ago, and I remember being touched to my core. Tears that filled me up with such deep love, especially for the character of Zeba,” Roshan wrote.
When he turned the spotlight fully on Saba. “And you, @sabaazad, for the incredible artiste you are, for the exquisite art you create, deserve all the applause coming your way. I have seen your struggle, the helplessness, the frustrations, the agony that so many amazing artistes suffer from – of craving the basic right to opportunity that genuine talent deserves in a business that demands ‘followers’ before the ‘actor’. Which is why today I feel the lightness of unbridled joy watching you get what you deserve. And you, my love, deserve the world and more,” he said.
Songs of Paradise is directed by Danish Renzu, the filmmaker behind The Illegal (2021) and Half-Widow (2017). Alongside Saba Azad, the film stars Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Lillete Dubey, Chittaranjan Tripathy, and Shishir Sharma. Loosely inspired by the life of Raj Begum—the trailblazing first female radio singer of Kashmir—the film shines a spotlight on music, resilience, and history.
Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has been busy on the big screen with War 2, the latest addition to YRF’s Spy Universe, also starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Despite lukewarm reviews, the action thriller has still managed to cross the ₹230-crore mark at the box office, even if the buzz isn’t quite matching the numbers.
