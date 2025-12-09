GOLD/FOREX
South Korea scrambles jets after Russian, Chinese planes approach

Seoul deploys 'fighter jets to take tactical measures to prepare for contingencies'

South Korean Air Force F-15K fighter planes demonstrating an "Elephant Walk" as they taxi down a runway during an exercise at an undisclosed air base in South Korea.
Seoul: South Korea said it had sent up fighter jets on Tuesday after seven Russian and two Chinese military aircraft entered its air defence zone.

The Russian and Chinese aircraft entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) around 10 am local time (0100 GMT), Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

None of the planes violated South Korean airspace, they said.

Seoul said it deployed “fighter jets to take tactical measures in preparation for any contingencies” in response.

The planes flew in and out of the zone for an hour before leaving, the military said, according to Yonhap.

The planes were spotted before they entered the air defence identification zone, defined as a broader area in which countries police aircraft for security reasons but which does not constitute their airspace.

China’s defence ministry later said it had organised drills with Russia’s military according to “annual cooperation plans”.

The drills took place Tuesday above the East China Sea and western Pacific Ocean, the ministry said, calling the exercises their “10th joint strategic air patrol”.

Since 2019, China and Russia have regularly flown military aircraft into South Korea’s air defence zone without prior notice, citing joint exercises.

In November last year, Seoul scrambled jets as five Chinese and six Russian military planes flew through its air defence zone.

Similar incidents occurred in June and December 2023, and in May and November 2022.

China and Russia have expanded military and defence ties since Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine nearly four years ago.

Both are also traditional allies of North Korea, Seoul’s arch-foe.

