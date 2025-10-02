'It's BTS Jimin's world and we're just living in it': How he stole Paris Fashion Week with rings and cheeky grins

The star also went live for his fans later and apologised for being away
BTS’s Jimin finally resurfaced after what felt like an eternity to ARMY, following the Song Da-eun chaos. Looking straight out of a ’90s romance at the airport, he then went all out at the Paris Fashion Event—decked in rings, layered necklaces, and a sleek black coat.
Needless to say, ARMY is still reeling. Fans flooded social media with clips—some downright hilarious—like one where a cameraman gushed over Jimin and the star sweetly replied, “Thank you.” In another shaky video, fans joked, “The cameraman started trembling after being spotted by Jimin—so real.”https://x.com/pjmngallery/status/1973372915556270126
Meanwhile, Jimin also came live, apologised for being away for so long, and promised that the breaks would have be now of shorter intervals
He also discussed the new BTS album, and fielded questions about his solo albums, saying that right now, his entire focus is on BTS. "It will be an album that I cherish," he said.
BTS reunited earlier this year after their military service: Jin had completed it in 2024 June, with J-Hope following in October. RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga returned in June 2025. The band also went to LA to prepare for their album, which is due to come out in Spring next year. Moreover, there are reports about their world tour: It is expected to run between May and December, next year.
