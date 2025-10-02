'It's BTS Jimin's world and we're just living in it': How he stole Paris Fashion Week with rings and cheeky grins

BTS reunited earlier this year after their military service: Jin had completed it in 2024 June, with J-Hope following in October. RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga returned in June 2025. The band also went to LA to prepare for their album, which is due to come out in Spring next year. Moreover, there are reports about their world tour: It is expected to run between May and December, next year.