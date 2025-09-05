Did BTS Suga dye Jimin’s hair blonde? ARMY celebrates new photos after Song Da-eun rumours, 'We're so back'

After the rumours exploded, Jimin had been keep a low profile from ARMY
A Jimin sighting has brought much joy to ARMY, even though they have rather sadly accepted that it will be a while before he does a Live for them. In recent photos shared on the internet, Jimin and RM were spotted in YouTuber and influencer’s stories. Considering that fans have been eagerly waiting for Jimin to be blonde again, this no doubt led to a field-day of hilarious tweets and memes across social media.
One fan wrote, “Jimin is back to his natural hair colour! BLONDE!” Another one added, “Jimin is blonde, he’s wearing his fancy glasses, he’s dressed pretty, we’re so back.” Others noted that ‘Jimin is blonde’ trended right before ‘Thank you Yoongi’, leading to jokes on whether Suga is responsible for dying his hair.
This update about Jimin brought much-needed relief to fans, especially after his recent link-up rumours with actress Song Da-eun sparked speculation when she shared a video of him entering their building. Following days of chatter, Big Hit clarified that the two were “acquainted in mutual affection” years ago but are no longer in a relationship. As expected, Jimin has kept a low profile since, skipping Lives and even breaking his tradition of publicly wishing Jungkook on his birthday.
With BTS on hiatus since 2022 as members pursued solo projects and began their military service, fans were delighted when the group reunited in June this year. Now, moments like Jimin’s blonde return and candid photos with RM feel even more special — reminders that ARMY’s wait will be worth it.
