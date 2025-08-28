How do you adapt the rigorous K-Pop training for a short international workshop? Obviously you don’t expect high polished results, she says. Instead, the main purpose is for participants to experience the joy of coming together through K-Pop and for that experience to serve as inspiration as they pursue their own dreams. “Dance classes begin with full-body stretching to prevent injury, followed by fundamental movements to build a solid foundation before moving into choreography practice. Vocal classes start with essential vocal theory and then apply it directly by analysing and performing recent K-Pop songs.