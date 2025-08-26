GOLD/FOREX
BTS’s V throws first pitch at Dodgers, introduced as 'the star known by one letter’—ARMY screams in No. 7 jerseys

V then delivered the classic call: 'It’s time for Dodger baseball!'

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Kim Tae-Hyung, aka V of BTS, throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on August 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Tae-Hyung, aka V of BTS, throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on August 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP-KATELYN MULCAHY

BTS’s V stepped up to the mound Monday night, throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game—after a star-studded meet-and-greet with two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. The star wore ‘7’ on his jersey, which of course is always a reminder for ARMY about the ‘7’ members of the band. Furthermore, he seemed genuinely stunned after seeing people cheer, and wearing the same jersey.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
