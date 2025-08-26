BTS’s V throws first pitch at Dodgers, introduced as 'the star known by one letter’—ARMY screams in No. 7 jerseys

BTS’s V stepped up to the mound Monday night, throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game—after a star-studded meet-and-greet with two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. The star wore ‘7’ on his jersey, which of course is always a reminder for ARMY about the ‘7’ members of the band. Furthermore, he seemed genuinely stunned after seeing people cheer, and wearing the same jersey.