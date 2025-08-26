BTS’s V throws first pitch at Dodgers, introduced as 'the star known by one letter’—ARMY screams in No. 7 jerseys

V then delivered the classic call: 'It’s time for Dodger baseball!'
BTS’s V stepped up to the mound Monday night, throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game—after a star-studded meet-and-greet with two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. The star wore ‘7’ on his jersey, which of course is always a reminder for ARMY about the ‘7’ members of the band. Furthermore, he seemed genuinely stunned after seeing people cheer, and wearing the same jersey.
After taking the pitcher’s spot, V gave a polite bow toward Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who smoothly caught the strike from the left-hander. Fans went wild, screaming throughout every moment V spent on the field
V then delivered the classic call: “It’s time for Dodger baseball!” in English, before taking the time to greet the kids racing across the field for pre-game autographs.
The BTS star, born Kim Taehyung, shared a quick hug with Ohtani in the dugout ahead of the Dodgers’ clash with Cincinnati. Rocking a No. 7 jersey tucked into faded jeans, V also chatted with Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow as photographers swarmed. Fans screamed again when he entered the dugout, and he waved to the crowd in thanks.
V returned to the field to toss left-handed warmup pitches, while fans snapped countless photos, phones raised high.
After taking the pitcher’s spot, V gave a polite bow toward Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who smoothly caught the strike from the left-hander. Fans went wild, screaming throughout every moment V spent on the field
V then delivered the classic call: “It’s time for Dodger baseball!” in English, before taking the time to greet the kids racing across the field for pre-game autographs.
The BTS star, born Kim Taehyung, shared a quick hug with Ohtani in the dugout ahead of the Dodgers’ clash with Cincinnati. Rocking a No. 7 jersey tucked into faded jeans, V also chatted with Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow as photographers swarmed. Fans screamed again when he entered the dugout, and he waved to the crowd in thanks.
V returned to the field to toss left-handed warmup pitches, while fans snapped countless photos, phones raised high.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox