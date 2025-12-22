Saudi Arabia awards Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir highest national honour

Pakistan: Conferring of award ‘underscores the depth of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations’
Islamabad: Saudi Arabia has awarded its highest national honour to Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, during his visit to Riyadh, Pakistan’s military said Monday, underscoring deepening ties between the two countries, including cooperation on counterterrorism.
Munir received the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Excellent Class on Sunday, months after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a defence pact with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighting the longstanding strategic relationship between the two countries.
In September, Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said his nation’s nuclear programme “will be made available” to Saudi Arabia if needed under the countries’ new defence pact.
Munir’s visit to Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries is his first since his promotion to Pakistan’s newly created post of chief of defence forces, aimed at improving coordination among the army, navy, and air force.
Saudi Arabia has maintained close economic, religious, and security ties with Pakistan for decades.
In a statement, Pakistan’s military said the conferring of the award upon Munir “underscores the depth of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and the shared determination of both nations to strengthen further strategic cooperation in pursuit of regional and global peace.”
It said the honour recognises Munir’s military service, leadership and efforts in advancing defence cooperation, strategic coordination and institutional links between the two nations.
During meetings with Saudi officials on Sunday, the two sides discussed regional security, defence and military cooperation, strategic collaboration and evolving geopolitical challenges, the military said. Both countries reaffirmed their “deep-rooted, historic and brotherly relations.”
Saudi leaders praised Munir’s professionalism and strategic outlook, the statement said. Munir expressed gratitude for the honour, calling it a reflection of the enduring ties between the two nations, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the kingdom’s security, stability and prosperity.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have maintained defence ties for decades. The Kingdom has also financially helped Pakistan to overcome default on the payments of foreign debts.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox