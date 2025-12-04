Pakistan confirms Asim Munir as first Chief of Defence Forces

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said a summary proposing Munir’s appointment as both Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces was sent to President Asif Ali Zardari, who gave his approval soon after.

The appointment marks another major step in Munir’s rise, months after he became only the second officer in Pakistan’s history to receive the rank of Field Marshal — the first being General Ayub Khan.

Pakistan has confirmed Field Marshal Asim Munir as the country’s first Chief of Defence Forces, a newly created post designed to strengthen coordination between the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Despite the debate, the government says the new structure will help improve joint planning and streamline decision-making across Pakistan’s armed forces.

The post of Chief of Defence Forces was created last month through a new law that also grants Munir lifetime uniformed service and immunity from arrest. The move has sparked criticism from the party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, which argues that giving such sweeping powers to one military figure weakens democratic oversight.

