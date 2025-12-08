Munir calls new CDF HQ ‘historic’, stresses tri-service integration in maiden address

Pakistan must stay abreast of new domains of conflict like cyberspace, AI
Dubai: In his first public remarks as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday described the formation of the new CDF Headquarters as a “historic” step, saying it would significantly improve coordination between Pakistan’s three armed services — the Army, Navy and Air Force — to adapt to emerging security challenges, Dawn reported.
Speaking at a ceremony held at GHQ, the newly appointed CDF underlined the importance of a formal framework for tri-services synergy and stressed that Pakistan’s armed forces must remain in step with modern warfare, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The CDF pointed to new domains of conflict — cyberspace, the electromagnetic spectrum, space, information warfare, artificial intelligence and quantum computing — saying Pakistan must stay abreast of these evolving arenas.
State broadcaster PTV News, cited by Dawn, reported that the CDF assured the three services that each branch would retain internal independence and its organisational setup.
He further stated that multi-domain operations need to be strengthened under a unified command in response to changing security threats.
“The creation of the Defence Forces Headquarters is a vital move in this direction,” Field Marshal Munir said. “While every service will preserve its identity for operational preparedness, the Defence Forces Headquarters will be responsible for integrating and synchronising their operations.”
Regarding Afghanistan, he said a direct message had been conveyed to the Taliban administration that they must choose between “khawarij mischief-makers or Pakistan.”
The CDF reiterated Pakistan’s position as a peace-loving country, but cautioned that no one would be permitted to challenge its territorial sovereignty.
“Let there be no doubt that the idea of Pakistan is invincible, protected by the unwavering resolve of dedicated soldiers and a united nation,” Field Marshal Munir said.
In closing remarks, Dawn reported that the CDF envisioned the armed forces evolving into a “culturally futuristic, combat-ready military force that deters aggression and holds the full confidence of the nation.”
Earlier in the day, Field Marshal Munir received a guard of honour at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar were present at the event.
PTV said contingents representing all three armed forces presented the guard of honour to mark his elevation to CDF.
