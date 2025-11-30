Notification for CDF appointment in due course: Asif

Some legal experts had earlier argued that without a fresh notification, Field Marshal Munir’s tenure could be seen as having expired. However, a 2024 amendment to the Pakistan Army Act extended the tenures of all service chiefs to five years. That amendment included a “deeming” clause that states the change “shall always be deemed to have been part of the Pakistan Army Act”, which legal commentators say removes the need for a separate notification extending the COAS tenure from three to five years.