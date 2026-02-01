Regional foreign ministers condemn Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza

They also call on all parties to fully uphold their responsibilities during this critical period and to exercise the utmost restraint, in order to preserve and sustain the ceasefire, refrain from any actions that may undermine the current process, and create favorable conditions to move forward toward early recovery and reconstruction, as well as advancing a just and lasting peace grounded in the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood in accordance with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Arab peace initiative.