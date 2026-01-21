GOLD/FOREX
Seven nations unite to join Trump-led Board of Peace in push to end humanitarian crisis

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and others back international push for Gaza ceasefire

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
A yellow block demarcating the "Yellow Line," which has separated the Gaza Strip's Israeli-held and Palestinian zones since the October ceasefire.
AP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan and Qatar have accepted an invitation to join the 'Board of Peace' formed by US President Donald Trump.

The seven governments announced their acceptance in a joint statement on Wednesday. The move marks a significant diplomatic alignment in global efforts to alleviate the plight of civilians in the war-torn Gaza Strip and to support a durable ceasefire and reconstruction process.

The newly formed 'Board of Peace' was launched by Trump as part of a broader 20-point plan to help oversee the post-conflict transition in Gaza and, in time, address other global disputes.

In their joint statement, the seven nations underscored their commitment to advancing a just and lasting peace grounded in international law and humanitarian principles, pledging coordination with international partners to relieve suffering and promote stability for all civilians affected by the conflict.

The Board of Peace’s formation has drawn both applause and criticism internationally, with some observers hailing a new diplomatic pathway for peace and others warning it could undermine existing multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations.

Representatives from the participating countries are expected to sign formal accession documents ahead of the council’s inaugural session, scheduled to take place later this year at an international forum in Davos, Switzerland.

