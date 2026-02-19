UAE pledges $1.2 billion to support Gaza through Trump's Board of Peace

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Board of Peace meeting in Washington
Dubai: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that the UAE will provide $1.2 billion to support Gaza through the “Board of Peace”.
Sheikh Abdullah made the announcement during his participation in the first meeting of the Board of Peace, chaired by US President Donald Trump in Washington.
President Trump said on Thursday that a number of US allies had contributed more than $7 billion to relief efforts in the Gaza Strip.
In his remarks at the first meeting of the board, Trump pledged that the US would provide $10 billion to support stability in Gaza.
He also noted that the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Assistance is raising $2 billion in support of Gaza, and that FIFA will help mobilise $75 million for football-related projects in the territory.
“Every dollar spent is an investment in stability and the hope of new and harmonious (region),” said Trump in thanking the donors.
The amount, while significant, represents a fraction of the estimated $70 billion needed to rebuild the Palestinian territory decimated after two years of war.
Trump also announced the US was pledging $10 billion for the Board of Peace but didn’t specify what the money will be used for.
“The Board of Peace is showing how a better future can be built, starting right here in this room,” Trump said.
The board was initiated as part of Trump’s 20-point peace plan to end the conflict in Gaza. But since the October ceasefire, Trump’s vision for the board has morphed and he wants it to have an even more ambitious remit - one that will not only complete the Herculean task of bringing lasting peace between Israel and Hamas but will also help resolve conflicts around the globe.