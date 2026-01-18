GOLD/FOREX
Who has been invited to be on Trump’s Gaza boards?

Trump chairs Board of Peace while UAE’s Reem Al Hashimy is among those on executive board

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
A handout photograph released by Egypt’s State Information Service shows Ali Shaath (centre), head of the new Palestinian technocratic committee for administering the Gaza Strip, posing with its members during the inaugural meeting of 'National Committee for the Administration of Gaza' (NCAG), in Cairo on January 18, 2026.
AFP

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump’s administration has reached out to various figures around the world to sit on a so-called “Board of Peace” and related entities meant to oversee governance and reconstruction in postwar Gaza.

The White House said there would be a main board, chaired by Trump himself, a Palestinian committee of technocrats meant to govern the war-wracked territory, and a second “executive board” that appears designed to have a more advisory role.

Here is the list of people involved so far in the various entities:

Confirmed by the White House

BOARD OF PEACE - The White House says this body will focus on issues such as “governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding and capital mobilization”.

US President Donald Trump, chair

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special negotiator

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law

Tony Blair, former UK prime minister

Marc Rowan, billionaire US financier

Ajay Banga, World Bank president

Robert Gabriel, loyal Trump aide on the National Security Council

NATIONAL COMMITTEE FOR THE ADMINISTRATION OF GAZA - This body, made up of technocrats, will “oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilization of daily life in Gaza”.

Ali Shaath, former Palestinian Authority deputy minister (head of committee)

GAZA EXECUTIVE BOARD - This entity is meant to “support effective governance” and deliver services for the people of Gaza.

Steve Witkoff

Jared Kushner

Tony Blair

Marc Rowan

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation,

Nickolay Mladenov, Bulgarian diplomat

Sigrid Kaag, UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

Ali Al Thawadi, Qatari diplomat

General Hassan Rashad, director of Egypt’s intelligence agency

Yakir Gabay, Israeli billionaire

Leaders who said they were invited to join -

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama

Argentine President Javier Milei

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Jordanian King Abdullah II

Romanian President Nicusor Dan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

