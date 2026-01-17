UAE welcomes second phase of Gaza peace plan, backs new transitional administration

UAE reaffirms commitment to Gaza stability and political progress
Abu Dhabi: Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, welcomed the second phase of the comprehensive peace plan for Gaza, as well as the formal establishment of the Palestinian National Committee to administer the Gaza Strip, as a temporary transitional body formed pursuant to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.
In a statement, Al Hashimy commended the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump of a Peace Council, describing it as a supportive framework for consolidating stability and advancing the political process.
In this context, she commended Trump’s leadership, as well as the sustained mediation efforts led by Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, which she said have played a key role in bolstering prospects for security and peace in the region.
Al Hashimy expressed pride in her appointment to the Gaza Executive Council, noting that the decision reflects international confidence in the UAE’s approach to diplomacy and its long-standing role in supporting peace initiatives.
She said the appointment reaffirms the country’s belief in turning complex political and humanitarian challenges into tangible opportunities for the people of Gaza and the wider region.
“The UAE believes that achieving lasting peace requires coordinated international action and effective governance in Gaza,” she said. “This must ensure the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people, strengthen stability, and support a credible peace process that leads to a more secure and prosperous future for the region.”
She stressed the importance of building on the progress made under the Gaza peace plan and of working toward the resumption of a comprehensive political process, one that would lead to a two-state solution and a just and durable settlement.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox