GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE ‘probably’ won’t join Gaza stabilisation force because it lacks a clear framework: Gargash

Senior official reaffirms UAE’s continued support for political efforts toward peace

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
At the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit last month, Dr. Gargash reiterated the UAE’s support for a two-state solution as part of an Arab and international vision that “provides Israel with security, but also Palestinians with a viable state.”
At the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit last month, Dr. Gargash reiterated the UAE’s support for a two-state solution as part of an Arab and international vision that “provides Israel with security, but also Palestinians with a viable state.”
Dubai Media Office/file

Dubai: Dr. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said on Monday that the UAE is not planning to join the international stabilisation force for Gaza because it lacks a clear framework.

“The UAE does not yet see a clear framework for the stability force, and under such circumstances, it will probably not participate in such a force,” Gargash told the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate forum.

The US-coordinated international force has been expected to include troops from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.

Last week, US President Donald Trump said he expected the force to be deployed in Gaza “very soon,” as a fragile ceasefire holds following two years of war.

The president’s projection came as the United Nations Security Council prepares to start negotiations to authorise a two-year mandate for a transitional governance body and the stabilisation force, which is intended to protect civilians, secure border areas, and train Palestinian police.

Full international legitimacy

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told media last week that any stabilisation force must have “full international legitimacy” to support Palestinians in Gaza.

According to Reuters, the UN resolution would permit a stabilisation force of 20,000 troops to “use all necessary measures” to carry out its mandate — meaning it will be authorised to deploy force.

At the forum, Gargash reaffirmed the UAE’s continued support for political efforts toward peace.

“But it will support all political efforts aimed at peace and will remain at the forefront of countries providing humanitarian aid,” he said.

Gargash noted that throughout the war in Gaza, the UAE has provided assistance exceeding $2.57 billion.

At the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit last month, Dr. Gargash reiterated the UAE’s support for a two-state solution as part of an Arab and international vision that “provides Israel with security, but also Palestinians with a viable state.”

He said the UAE has played a crucial humanitarian role in Gaza, providing billions of dollars in aid and 100,000 tonnes of food and medical supplies. That assistance, he added, would not have been possible if the UAE had not previously established relations with Israel.

“The aid we provided is not only because the UAE is generous; it’s also because the UAE has been able to leverage its relations with Israel to use that access,” he said. “If we had no relationship with Israel, we wouldn’t have been able to bring 3,000 Palestinians and their families here.”

-- With AFP inputs

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEIsraelGaza

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President

UAE delivers $2.57b-worth humanitarian aid to Gaza

2m read
UAE humanitarian ship carrying aid arrives in Gaza

UAE humanitarian ship carrying aid arrives in Gaza

2m read
Presiding Judge Yuji Iwasawa, second right, starts reading the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on what Israel must do to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.

Israel must allow UN agency to supply Gaza aid: Court

4m read
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President

UAE diplomacy at UNGA focuses on ending Gaza war

1m read