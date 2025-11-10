UAE ‘probably’ won’t join Gaza stabilisation force because it lacks a clear framework: Gargash

Senior official reaffirms UAE’s continued support for political efforts toward peace
Dubai: Dr. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said on Monday that the UAE is not planning to join the international stabilisation force for Gaza because it lacks a clear framework.
“The UAE does not yet see a clear framework for the stability force, and under such circumstances, it will probably not participate in such a force,” Gargash told the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate forum.
The US-coordinated international force has been expected to include troops from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.
Last week, US President Donald Trump said he expected the force to be deployed in Gaza “very soon,” as a fragile ceasefire holds following two years of war.
The president’s projection came as the United Nations Security Council prepares to start negotiations to authorise a two-year mandate for a transitional governance body and the stabilisation force, which is intended to protect civilians, secure border areas, and train Palestinian police.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told media last week that any stabilisation force must have “full international legitimacy” to support Palestinians in Gaza.
According to Reuters, the UN resolution would permit a stabilisation force of 20,000 troops to “use all necessary measures” to carry out its mandate — meaning it will be authorised to deploy force.
At the forum, Gargash reaffirmed the UAE’s continued support for political efforts toward peace.
“But it will support all political efforts aimed at peace and will remain at the forefront of countries providing humanitarian aid,” he said.
Gargash noted that throughout the war in Gaza, the UAE has provided assistance exceeding $2.57 billion.
At the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit last month, Dr. Gargash reiterated the UAE’s support for a two-state solution as part of an Arab and international vision that “provides Israel with security, but also Palestinians with a viable state.”
He said the UAE has played a crucial humanitarian role in Gaza, providing billions of dollars in aid and 100,000 tonnes of food and medical supplies. That assistance, he added, would not have been possible if the UAE had not previously established relations with Israel.
“The aid we provided is not only because the UAE is generous; it’s also because the UAE has been able to leverage its relations with Israel to use that access,” he said. “If we had no relationship with Israel, we wouldn’t have been able to bring 3,000 Palestinians and their families here.”
-- With AFP inputs
