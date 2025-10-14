GOLD/FOREX
'Trump deserves recognition for ending Gaza war, backing peace plan': Anwar Gargash

Diplomatic adviser praises US President’s actions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said that US President Donald Trump deserves recognition for ending the war in Gaza and endorsing the peace plan that became the official American initiative, uniting the international community in Sharm El Sheikh.

In a post on his official account on X platform, Gargash wrote: “President Donald Trump deserves appreciation, as he stopped the war in Gaza, supported the peace plan, and made it the official American initiative, bringing together the international community in Sharm El Sheikh.”

He added: “From this point, a new phase of discussions and details has begun, after the genocidal war has come to an end, averting the region from the consequences of an unending escalation.”

