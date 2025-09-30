Trump praises Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief for backing Gaza peace plan

US president hails Islamabad’s support as Israel accepts 20-point proposal to end Gaza war
Dubai: US President Donald Trump has hailed Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for throwing their weight behind Washington’s new 20-point Gaza peace initiative.
Speaking at a White House press briefing on Monday, Trump described the Pakistani leaders as “incredible,” noting that Islamabad had backed the plan “from the very beginning.”
“The Prime Minister and Field Marshal from Pakistan were with us from the start. They’re incredible. They just put out a statement that they fully believe in this pact. They backed it 100 per cent,” Trump said.
The former US president also expressed gratitude to leaders of several Muslim and Arab nations for what he called their “tremendous support” in shaping the proposal to end the war between Israel and Hamas.
“I want to thank the leaders of many Arab and Muslim nations… My meetings and dialogue with Saudi Arabia, the Emir of Qatar, the UAE, the King of Jordan, President Erdogan of Turkey, and the President of Indonesia — we were together,” Trump said.
The 20-point plan, formally titled the “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict,” was unveiled by the White House shortly before Trump’s joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who confirmed Israel had accepted the proposal.
Trump also singled out Shehbaz Sharif’s message on X, posted even before the White House release, in which the Pakistani premier voiced his “firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary” to secure peace in Gaza.
