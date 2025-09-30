Trump praises Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief for backing Gaza peace plan

“The Prime Minister and Field Marshal from Pakistan were with us from the start. They’re incredible. They just put out a statement that they fully believe in this pact. They backed it 100 per cent,” Trump said.

“I want to thank the leaders of many Arab and Muslim nations… My meetings and dialogue with Saudi Arabia, the Emir of Qatar, the UAE, the King of Jordan, President Erdogan of Turkey, and the President of Indonesia — we were together,” Trump said.

The former US president also expressed gratitude to leaders of several Muslim and Arab nations for what he called their “tremendous support” in shaping the proposal to end the war between Israel and Hamas.

Trump also singled out Shehbaz Sharif’s message on X, posted even before the White House release, in which the Pakistani premier voiced his “firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary” to secure peace in Gaza.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.