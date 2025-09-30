Deradicalised Gaza: The Strip will be transformed into a terror-free zone that poses no threat to its neighbours.

Redevelopment focus: Gaza will be rebuilt for the benefit of its long-suffering population, with a new international investment push.

Immediate ceasefire: If both sides agree, all hostilities will end at once. Israeli forces will halt operations and hold positions ahead of a staged withdrawal.

Hostage release: Within 72 hours of Israel’s acceptance, all hostages — alive or deceased — will be returned.

Prisoner Exchange: Once hostages are released, Israel will free 250 life-term prisoners, 1,700 Gazans detained since October 7, 2023, including all women and children, plus the remains of 15 Palestinians for each Israeli hostage returned dead.

Amnesty for Hamas members: Those who pledge peaceful coexistence and surrender weapons will be pardoned. Fighters wishing to leave Gaza will be granted safe passage abroad.

Humanitarian surge: Aid will flow in immediately — covering water, power, sewage, hospitals, bakeries, rubble removal, and road clearance — with benchmarks drawn from the January 2025 agreement.

International oversight of aid: Relief distribution will be run by the UN, the Red Crescent, and neutral agencies, with Rafah crossing regulated under established mechanisms.

Technocratic Governance: Gaza will be managed by a temporary, apolitical Palestinian committee delivering basic services.

Board of peace oversight: This new body — chaired by Donald Trump and including global figures such as Tony Blair — will supervise governance and reconstruction until the Palestinian Authority completes reforms.

Economic development drive: A Trump-led panel of international experts will design a redevelopment blueprint, drawing on models from “miracle cities” in the Middle East.

Special Economic Zone: Gaza will host a new SEZ with preferential trade and tariff terms to attract foreign investment.

Voluntary return or stay: No resident will be forced to leave. Those wishing to stay will be encouraged with promises of jobs, stability, and opportunity.

No role for Hamas in rule: Hamas and all militant factions will be permanently excluded from governance.

Complete demilitarisation: All tunnels, weapons, and production sites will be dismantled and destroyed under independent monitoring, supported by a buy-back and reintegration programme.

Regional guarantees: Arab partners will provide assurances that Gaza remains non-violent and committed to peaceful coexistence.

International Stabilisation Force (ISF): A multinational security force will be deployed to oversee disarmament, train vetted Palestinian police, and secure Gaza’s borders.

Gradual IDF withdrawal: Israeli troops will pull back in phases as the ISF takes control, maintaining only a temporary perimeter until Gaza is secure.

Interfaith dialogue: Initiatives will be launched to promote tolerance, reshape narratives, and build trust between Israelis and Palestinians.