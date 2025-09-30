GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Trump’s Gaza peace proposal: Here are the 20 key points

Plan promises ceasefire, hostage release, Hamas disarmament, and Gaza’s rebuilding

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Trump (left) and Netanyahu leave at the end of a joint news conference in the State Dining Room at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Trump (left) and Netanyahu leave at the end of a joint news conference in the State Dining Room at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC.
AFP

Dubai: Donald Trump has unveiled a sweeping 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza, freeing hostages and rebuilding the devastated Strip under international supervision.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed the proposal, but Hamas faces a defining choice: Disarm and surrender political power in exchange for amnesty, aid and reconstruction — or reject the deal and risk harsher consequences.

The plan, backed by several Arab and Muslim nations, lays out a vision for a “New Gaza” — deradicalised, demilitarised, and rebuilt with global investment.

Here are the 20 key points:

Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan

  1. Deradicalised Gaza: The Strip will be transformed into a terror-free zone that poses no threat to its neighbours.

  2. Redevelopment focus: Gaza will be rebuilt for the benefit of its long-suffering population, with a new international investment push.

  3. Immediate ceasefire: If both sides agree, all hostilities will end at once. Israeli forces will halt operations and hold positions ahead of a staged withdrawal.

  4. Hostage release: Within 72 hours of Israel’s acceptance, all hostages — alive or deceased — will be returned.

  5. Prisoner Exchange: Once hostages are released, Israel will free 250 life-term prisoners, 1,700 Gazans detained since October 7, 2023, including all women and children, plus the remains of 15 Palestinians for each Israeli hostage returned dead.

  6. Amnesty for Hamas members: Those who pledge peaceful coexistence and surrender weapons will be pardoned. Fighters wishing to leave Gaza will be granted safe passage abroad.

  7. Humanitarian surge: Aid will flow in immediately — covering water, power, sewage, hospitals, bakeries, rubble removal, and road clearance — with benchmarks drawn from the January 2025 agreement.

  8. International oversight of aid: Relief distribution will be run by the UN, the Red Crescent, and neutral agencies, with Rafah crossing regulated under established mechanisms.

  9. Technocratic Governance: Gaza will be managed by a temporary, apolitical Palestinian committee delivering basic services.

  10. Board of peace oversight: This new body — chaired by Donald Trump and including global figures such as Tony Blair — will supervise governance and reconstruction until the Palestinian Authority completes reforms.

  11. Economic development drive: A Trump-led panel of international experts will design a redevelopment blueprint, drawing on models from “miracle cities” in the Middle East.

  12. Special Economic Zone: Gaza will host a new SEZ with preferential trade and tariff terms to attract foreign investment.

  13. Voluntary return or stay: No resident will be forced to leave. Those wishing to stay will be encouraged with promises of jobs, stability, and opportunity.

  14. No role for Hamas in rule: Hamas and all militant factions will be permanently excluded from governance.

  15. Complete demilitarisation: All tunnels, weapons, and production sites will be dismantled and destroyed under independent monitoring, supported by a buy-back and reintegration programme.

  16. Regional guarantees: Arab partners will provide assurances that Gaza remains non-violent and committed to peaceful coexistence.

  17. International Stabilisation Force (ISF): A multinational security force will be deployed to oversee disarmament, train vetted Palestinian police, and secure Gaza’s borders.

  18. Gradual IDF withdrawal: Israeli troops will pull back in phases as the ISF takes control, maintaining only a temporary perimeter until Gaza is secure.

  19. Interfaith dialogue: Initiatives will be launched to promote tolerance, reshape narratives, and build trust between Israelis and Palestinians.

  20. Path to statehood: If the Palestinian Authority reforms and Gaza’s redevelopment succeeds, conditions may finally exist for Palestinian self-determination and statehood.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
IsraelGazaPalestine

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

BFMTV footage shows Macron told police he couldn’t cross due to an incoming motorcade.

'Guess what?' Macron blocked in traffic, calls Trump

3m read
French President Emmanuel Macron

France formally recognises Palestinian state

4m read
Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly – as prime minister of this great country – that the United Kingdom formally recognises the state of Palestine,” Starmer said in a video statement released on social media.

UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine

4m read
A man waves a Palestinian flags to other activists and human rights defenders riding aboard a vessel departing from Tunisia's northern port of Bizerte on September 14, 2025 to join the last boats taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, bound for the Gaza Strip to break Israel's blockade on the Palestinian territory.

Luxembourg says will recognise Palestinian State

2m read