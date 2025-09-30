Plan promises ceasefire, hostage release, Hamas disarmament, and Gaza’s rebuilding
Dubai: Donald Trump has unveiled a sweeping 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza, freeing hostages and rebuilding the devastated Strip under international supervision.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed the proposal, but Hamas faces a defining choice: Disarm and surrender political power in exchange for amnesty, aid and reconstruction — or reject the deal and risk harsher consequences.
The plan, backed by several Arab and Muslim nations, lays out a vision for a “New Gaza” — deradicalised, demilitarised, and rebuilt with global investment.
Here are the 20 key points:
Deradicalised Gaza: The Strip will be transformed into a terror-free zone that poses no threat to its neighbours.
Redevelopment focus: Gaza will be rebuilt for the benefit of its long-suffering population, with a new international investment push.
Immediate ceasefire: If both sides agree, all hostilities will end at once. Israeli forces will halt operations and hold positions ahead of a staged withdrawal.
Hostage release: Within 72 hours of Israel’s acceptance, all hostages — alive or deceased — will be returned.
Prisoner Exchange: Once hostages are released, Israel will free 250 life-term prisoners, 1,700 Gazans detained since October 7, 2023, including all women and children, plus the remains of 15 Palestinians for each Israeli hostage returned dead.
Amnesty for Hamas members: Those who pledge peaceful coexistence and surrender weapons will be pardoned. Fighters wishing to leave Gaza will be granted safe passage abroad.
Humanitarian surge: Aid will flow in immediately — covering water, power, sewage, hospitals, bakeries, rubble removal, and road clearance — with benchmarks drawn from the January 2025 agreement.
International oversight of aid: Relief distribution will be run by the UN, the Red Crescent, and neutral agencies, with Rafah crossing regulated under established mechanisms.
Technocratic Governance: Gaza will be managed by a temporary, apolitical Palestinian committee delivering basic services.
Board of peace oversight: This new body — chaired by Donald Trump and including global figures such as Tony Blair — will supervise governance and reconstruction until the Palestinian Authority completes reforms.
Economic development drive: A Trump-led panel of international experts will design a redevelopment blueprint, drawing on models from “miracle cities” in the Middle East.
Special Economic Zone: Gaza will host a new SEZ with preferential trade and tariff terms to attract foreign investment.
Voluntary return or stay: No resident will be forced to leave. Those wishing to stay will be encouraged with promises of jobs, stability, and opportunity.
No role for Hamas in rule: Hamas and all militant factions will be permanently excluded from governance.
Complete demilitarisation: All tunnels, weapons, and production sites will be dismantled and destroyed under independent monitoring, supported by a buy-back and reintegration programme.
Regional guarantees: Arab partners will provide assurances that Gaza remains non-violent and committed to peaceful coexistence.
International Stabilisation Force (ISF): A multinational security force will be deployed to oversee disarmament, train vetted Palestinian police, and secure Gaza’s borders.
Gradual IDF withdrawal: Israeli troops will pull back in phases as the ISF takes control, maintaining only a temporary perimeter until Gaza is secure.
Interfaith dialogue: Initiatives will be launched to promote tolerance, reshape narratives, and build trust between Israelis and Palestinians.
Path to statehood: If the Palestinian Authority reforms and Gaza’s redevelopment succeeds, conditions may finally exist for Palestinian self-determination and statehood.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox