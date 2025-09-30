UAE, regional FMs back Trump’s Gaza peace plan in joint statement

Regional leaders praise Trump's leadership, urge path to peace in Gaza
Abu Dhbai: The Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan issued a joint statement welcoming US President Donald Trump’s leadership and his efforts to end the war in Gaza. They expressed confidence in his ability to find a path to peace.
In their statement, the ministers stressed the importance of partnership with the United States in securing peace in the region. They welcomed President Trump’s proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of Palestinians, and advance a comprehensive peace. They also noted his announcement that he would not allow the annexation of the West Bank.
The ministers affirmed their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and other parties to finalise the agreement and ensure its implementation in a way that guarantees peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region.
The ministers reaffirmed their joint commitment to work with the United States on a comprehensive deal that would:
Ensure unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza
Prevent the displacement of Palestinians
Secure the release of hostages
Establish a security mechanism to guarantee safety for all sides
Secure a full Israeli withdrawal
Enable the reconstruction of Gaza
Create a path to a just peace based on the two-state solution
They underscored that integrating Gaza with the West Bank into a Palestinian state, in line with international law, is key to achieving regional stability and security.
