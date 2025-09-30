GOLD/FOREX
UAE, regional FMs back Trump’s Gaza peace plan in joint statement

FMs of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey issue joint statement
WAM

Abu Dhbai: The Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan issued a joint statement welcoming US President Donald Trump’s leadership and his efforts to end the war in Gaza. They expressed confidence in his ability to find a path to peace.

In their statement, the ministers stressed the importance of partnership with the United States in securing peace in the region. They welcomed President Trump’s proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of Palestinians, and advance a comprehensive peace. They also noted his announcement that he would not allow the annexation of the West Bank.

Readiness to engage

The ministers affirmed their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and other parties to finalise the agreement and ensure its implementation in a way that guarantees peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region.

Call for a comprehensive peace deal

The ministers reaffirmed their joint commitment to work with the United States on a comprehensive deal that would:

  • Ensure unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

  • Prevent the displacement of Palestinians

  • Secure the release of hostages

  • Establish a security mechanism to guarantee safety for all sides

  • Secure a full Israeli withdrawal

  • Enable the reconstruction of Gaza

  • Create a path to a just peace based on the two-state solution

They underscored that integrating Gaza with the West Bank into a Palestinian state, in line with international law, is key to achieving regional stability and security.

Related Topics:
UAEDonald TrumpSaudi ArabiaIsraelGaza

