GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Trump unveils ‘21-point plan’ to end Gaza war: Key points and Arab leaders’ response

Arab leaders back parts of plan but demand changes on Jerusalem, settlements

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Displaced Palestinians with their belongings move southward along a road in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, on September 24, 2025, amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Displaced Palestinians with their belongings move southward along a road in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, on September 24, 2025, amid the Israel-Hamas war.
AFP

Dubai: US President Donald Trump has proposed a “21-point plan” to end the Gaza war, presenting it to Arab and Muslim leaders in New York this week, according to multiple media reports.

The proposal triggered detailed discussions on how to shape a final roadmap that could bring an end to one of the region’s deadliest conflicts in decades.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, speaking at the Concordia Summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, said Trump’s blueprint addressed both Israeli concerns and the priorities of regional states. “We’re hopeful, and I might say even confident, that in the coming days we’ll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough,” Witkoff said.

Key elements of Trump’s plan

Media reports citing sources briefed on the talks said the US framework includes:

  • Release of all hostages held by Hamas

  • A permanent ceasefire

  • A governance model for Gaza without Hamas

  • A phased Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip

Arab and Muslim leaders reportedly welcomed much of the proposal but called for additional provisions, including:

  • No annexation of the West Bank

  • Maintaining the current status quo for Jerusalem

  • Addressing illegal settlements

  • Ensuring increased humanitarian aid for Gaza

“The meeting was super useful,” one regional diplomat told reporters, noting that leaders highlighted conditions they considered essential for any final deal.

Diplomatic momentum, Israeli rejection

A joint statement issued after the talks underscored the leaders’ “commitment to cooperate with President Trump” and their recognition of his leadership role in pushing for peace.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swiftly dismissed the broader international moves toward Palestinian recognition.

“The shameful capitulation of some leaders to Palestinian terror does not obligate Israel in any way. There will be no Palestinian state,” he said, after Australia, Britain, Canada and France recognized Palestine.

The discussions followed a recent Israeli strike in Doha that killed Hamas operatives and derailed ongoing mediation. Qatar offered to continue facilitating negotiations but demanded assurances against future Israeli attacks on its territory.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has injected urgency into the process, joined follow-up meetings with Arab leaders on Wednesday. “Very important work is ongoing, even as we speak, with regard to a future for Gaza and the Palestinian people,” Rubio said.

Europe and Abraham Accords

European diplomats told media outlets they had received a readout of Trump’s plan and described it as a genuine attempt to restart the peace process. One official said it could curb Israeli annexation of the West Bank—an action that could otherwise cripple the Trump administration’s stated goal of expanding the Abraham Accords.

The new US push comes just days after Saudi Arabia and France convened a two-state solution conference, which Washington pointedly boycotted, citing opposition to unilateral recognition of Palestine.

Fighting rages in Gaza

Even as diplomatic activity intensified, Israel pressed its offensive in Gaza City, displacing hundreds of thousands. The military said its aim was to “root out Hamas,” the group whose October 2023 attack triggered the war. Gaza’s civil defence agency reported dozens killed in fresh air and ground strikes.

For ordinary families, the violence continues to exact a heavy toll. “My sister was killed as we tried to flee south,” said Thaer Saqr, 39.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
IsraelGazaamericas

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Trump will propose a framework for an eventual Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.

Trump to present Gaza plan to Arab and Muslim leaders

3m read
French President Emmanuel Macron

France formally recognises Palestinian state

4m read
This picture taken from a position at Israel's border with the Gaza Strip shows Israeli troops deployed near the border fence with the besieged Palestinian territory on September 17, 2025.

Israel’s ground assault in Gaza City: What we know

3m read
Despite catastrophic losses in recent years, Hamas still commands loyalty from many Gazans who see it as the only force standing against Israeli occupation.

Qatar strike underscores Israel’s elusive Hamas victory

4m read