Revealed: Here are Trump’s 21 points to end Gaza war

Gaza to become a de-radicalised, terror-free zone.

Strip to undergo redevelopment to improve residents’ lives.

Hostilities to end immediately once both sides accept the plan; Israel to begin phased withdrawal.

Within 48 hours of Israel’s acceptance, all hostages – living and dead – to be returned.

Israel to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, over 1,000 Gazans detained since the war, and the remains of Palestinians.

Amnesty for Hamas members pledging peaceful coexistence; safe passage abroad for those who refuse.

Humanitarian aid to flow at no less than 600 trucks daily, alongside infrastructure repair and rubble removal.

Aid distribution handled exclusively by neutral international agencies such as the UN and Red Crescent.

Gaza governance to be run by Palestinian technocrats, overseen by a new US-led international committee with Arab and European partners.

Comprehensive economic plan to rebuild Gaza and attract investment.

Creation of a special economic zone with reduced tariffs and expanded market access.

No forced displacement; residents encouraged to remain and rebuild, with right of return for those who leave.

Hamas excluded from governance; offensive infrastructure including tunnels to be dismantled.

Regional actors to provide security guarantees against Hamas or other factions.

US and allies to deploy a temporary stabilisation force in Gaza; Palestinian police to be trained for long-term security.

Israel not to annex or permanently occupy Gaza; forces to hand over control as stabilisation units secure the territory.

If Hamas rejects the plan, measures to begin in terror-free areas with Israel transferring control to the stabilisation force.

Israel to refrain from future strikes on Qatar; US and international community to recognise Doha’s mediation role.

Introduction of de-radicalisation and interfaith programmes to reshape narratives and foster mutual understanding.

Gaza’s reconstruction and PA reforms to pave the way for a credible pathway toward Palestinian statehood (no set timeline).