Revealed: Here are Trump’s 21 points to end Gaza war

Plan seeks hostage release, Israeli troop pullout and path toward Palestinian statehood
Dubai: The Trump administration has proposed a sweeping 21-point Gaza peace plan aimed at ending the war, securing the release of hostages and laying out a pathway for the territory’s future.
The proposal, shared with Arab and Muslim nations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, calls for Hamas to free all hostages within 48 hours of an agreement in exchange for a phased Israeli troop withdrawal.
It also rules out any role for Hamas in Gaza’s governance, instead proposing an interim administration of Palestinian technocrats overseen by an international body led by the US with Arab and European partners.
US President Donald Trump voiced optimism Friday, saying the parties were “very close” to a deal, days after his envoy Steve Witkoff described a “breakthrough” as possible.
Trump added that “all of the countries within the region are involved, Hamas is very much aware of these discussions, and Israel has been informed at all levels.”
But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the UN the same day, vowed to continue the war until Hamas is destroyed. He rejected any recognition of a Palestinian state, likening the idea to “giving Al Qaida a state one mile from New York City after September 11th.”
The plan, however, acknowledges Palestinian aspirations for statehood, a sensitive issue for Netanyahu’s coalition partners. It also calls for demilitarisation of Gaza, a de-radicalisation programme, security guarantees for Israel, and a commitment by Washington to halt strikes on Qatar while recognising Doha’s mediating role.
The proposal marks a shift in US policy. In February, Trump suggested relocating Gaza’s population, but the new plan encourages Palestinians to remain, promising redevelopment, humanitarian aid at no less than 600 trucks daily, and amnesty for Hamas members willing to coexist peacefully.
Gaza to become a de-radicalised, terror-free zone.
Strip to undergo redevelopment to improve residents’ lives.
Hostilities to end immediately once both sides accept the plan; Israel to begin phased withdrawal.
Within 48 hours of Israel’s acceptance, all hostages – living and dead – to be returned.
Israel to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, over 1,000 Gazans detained since the war, and the remains of Palestinians.
Amnesty for Hamas members pledging peaceful coexistence; safe passage abroad for those who refuse.
Humanitarian aid to flow at no less than 600 trucks daily, alongside infrastructure repair and rubble removal.
Aid distribution handled exclusively by neutral international agencies such as the UN and Red Crescent.
Gaza governance to be run by Palestinian technocrats, overseen by a new US-led international committee with Arab and European partners.
Comprehensive economic plan to rebuild Gaza and attract investment.
Creation of a special economic zone with reduced tariffs and expanded market access.
No forced displacement; residents encouraged to remain and rebuild, with right of return for those who leave.
Hamas excluded from governance; offensive infrastructure including tunnels to be dismantled.
Regional actors to provide security guarantees against Hamas or other factions.
US and allies to deploy a temporary stabilisation force in Gaza; Palestinian police to be trained for long-term security.
Israel not to annex or permanently occupy Gaza; forces to hand over control as stabilisation units secure the territory.
If Hamas rejects the plan, measures to begin in terror-free areas with Israel transferring control to the stabilisation force.
Israel to refrain from future strikes on Qatar; US and international community to recognise Doha’s mediation role.
Introduction of de-radicalisation and interfaith programmes to reshape narratives and foster mutual understanding.
Gaza’s reconstruction and PA reforms to pave the way for a credible pathway toward Palestinian statehood (no set timeline).
US to facilitate long-term dialogue between Israel and Palestinians on a durable political framework for coexistence.
