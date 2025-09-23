GOLD/FOREX
Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace

US President says at UN Palestinian state recognitions 'reward' for 'horrible atrocities'

Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2025.
UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump launched a sarcasm-laden broadside against the United Nations on Tuesday, saying the institution does not help peace and mocking the quality of the headquarters building.

"The UN has such tremendous potential. I've always said it - it has such tremendous, tremendous potential. But it's not even coming close to living up to it," Trump said in an address in which he complained about a broken escalator at the New York headquarters.

He said that recognition by a slate of Washington's allies of a Palestinian state was a "reward" to armed group Hamas for "horrible atrocities."

"This would be a reward for (Hamas's) horrible atrocities, including October 7, even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept a ceasefire," Trump said in a speech to the UN General Assembly.

Related Topics:
IsraelamericasPalestine

