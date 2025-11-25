4,000 orphans benefit from Sharjah Charity programmes in Jordan

Sheikh Saqr Leads aid mission to support Syrian refugees and orphans in Jordan
A Sharjah Charity delegation, led by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, toured regions and refugee camps in Jordan, assisting low-income Jordanian families, Syrian refugees, and orphaned children.
A total of 700 families—200 Jordanian and 500 Syrian—received aid packages addressing essential winter needs.
The delegation also hosted an event for orphaned children and their mothers, featuring entertainment and gift distribution, bringing joy and a sense of care to nearly 4,000 sponsored orphans.
Sheikh Saqr highlighted the association’s ongoing support for Syrian refugees and orphans, noting that winter remains a particularly difficult period for families in camps and border areas.
Jordan remains one of the largest beneficiaries of Sharjah Charity’s overseas sponsorship programmes, with educational and living needs followed up year-round.
