Sharjah to get two new courts of appeal

Further advancing Sharjah’s digital transformation, the council approved the “Sharjah Judiciary” platform, a unified website and mobile application integrating all services of the Judicial Council, Department of Justice, and Public Prosecution. The platform will allow users to track transactions, submit applications, and access smart services securely and efficiently, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to innovation, artificial intelligence, and a modern, accessible judicial system.

The council also greenlit the launch of official social media accounts for the three entities to enhance digital presence, unify messaging, and provide reliable judicial information to the public. Plans were discussed to monitor and improve digital content, ensuring transparency, legal awareness, and consistent communication with the community.

In addition, the council approved a new corporate identity for the Judicial Council, the Department of Justice, and the Public Prosecution. Inspired by the Islamic design of the Justice Department building’s dome, the identity reflects the integrity, authenticity, and professionalism of Sharjah’s judicial institutions. A balanced colour palette, modern fonts, and structured logos are part of the design, reinforcing stability and impartiality across all communications.

The new Courts of Appeal, to be set up under the Judicial Authority Law, aim to provide easier access to justice for residents, reduce the workload on central courts, shorten case processing times, and accelerate adjudication. The move is expected to offer convenient, high-quality judicial services closer to home for litigants in Kalba and Al Dhaid.

The announcement came during a Judicial Council meeting on Thursday at Bait Elowal in the Heart of Sharjah, where Sheikh Sultan praised the Council members for their dedication to strengthening the emirate’s justice system and upholding the rule of law. “Their efforts ensure a fair and efficient judicial environment that protects rights and supports social stability,” he said.

