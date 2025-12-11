GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah to get two new courts of appeal

New courts, integrated mobile app, and social media channels to boost public access

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Sharjah Judiciary Embraces Innovation with New Courts, Digital Platform
Sharjah Judiciary Embraces Innovation with New Courts, Digital Platform
Supplied

Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, has approved the establishment of two new Courts of Appeal in the cities of Kalba and Al Dhaid.

The announcement came during a Judicial Council meeting on Thursday at Bait Elowal in the Heart of Sharjah, where Sheikh Sultan praised the Council members for their dedication to strengthening the emirate’s justice system and upholding the rule of law. “Their efforts ensure a fair and efficient judicial environment that protects rights and supports social stability,” he said.

The council discussed several key initiatives, including expanding judicial services across Sharjah, unifying media messaging, and enhancing public communication through digital platforms.

The new Courts of Appeal, to be set up under the Judicial Authority Law, aim to provide easier access to justice for residents, reduce the workload on central courts, shorten case processing times, and accelerate adjudication. The move is expected to offer convenient, high-quality judicial services closer to home for litigants in Kalba and Al Dhaid.

In addition, the council approved a new corporate identity for the Judicial Council, the Department of Justice, and the Public Prosecution. Inspired by the Islamic design of the Justice Department building’s dome, the identity reflects the integrity, authenticity, and professionalism of Sharjah’s judicial institutions. A balanced colour palette, modern fonts, and structured logos are part of the design, reinforcing stability and impartiality across all communications.

The council also greenlit the launch of official social media accounts for the three entities to enhance digital presence, unify messaging, and provide reliable judicial information to the public. Plans were discussed to monitor and improve digital content, ensuring transparency, legal awareness, and consistent communication with the community.

Further advancing Sharjah’s digital transformation, the council approved the “Sharjah Judiciary” platform, a unified website and mobile application integrating all services of the Judicial Council, Department of Justice, and Public Prosecution. The platform will allow users to track transactions, submit applications, and access smart services securely and efficiently, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to innovation, artificial intelligence, and a modern, accessible judicial system.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler orders release of 366 inmates

1m read
People at Shees rest area on Khorfakkan road in Sharjah.

Sharjah declared a 'Child- and Family-Friendly" emirate

2m read
Sharjah Ruler approves largest unified government media hub

Sharjah Ruler approves largest unified govt media hub

3m read
Sharjah Council approves aid for seniors and disabled citizens

Sharjah launches new assistance programme for families

2m read