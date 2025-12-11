GOLD/FOREX
UAE revamps courts: Faster inheritance, specialised courts, technical expertise

UAE government issues a Federal Decree-Law amending provisions of Civil Procedures Code

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
The UAE government has issued a landmark Federal Decree-Law amending key provisions of the Civil Procedures Code, introducing inheritance courts, specialised tribunals, and an expanded appeals system to expedite justice and strengthen judicial oversight.

Inheritance courts

The new legislation includes regulating the direct establishment of inheritance courts through a decision issued by the President of the Federal Judiciary Council or the head of the local judicial authority, without requiring the agreement of the litigants. This will speed up inheritance dispute resolutions.

Specialised courts

Specialised courts to hear specific civil or commercial cases can now be created with the consent of the parties, following the same procedural rules. This will enhance judicial specialisation and improve efficiency in managing complex cases.

Technical expertise

The amendments also strengthen the role of technical expertise in supporting judicial decisions by enabling courts to engage local or international experts, discuss reports, and request corrections to ensure rulings are based on accurate, reliable evidence.

Appeal procedures

Appeals procedures have been tightened. Appellants must now provide the judgment, its date, grounds for appeal, and requests in their appeal brief, or risk having their appeal deemed inadmissible. This ends the previous practice that allowed for the completion of the grounds for appeal at the first hearing, thereby enhancing the seriousness of appeals and respect for procedural deadlines.

Court of Cassation Appeals

Meanwhile, there is a significant transformation in the process of appeal to the Court of Cassation. This right of appeal is now available for decisions issued by the Courts of Appeal, in addition to judgments, whereas previously it was limited to judgments only. This offers greater protection to litigants.

Attorney General’s powers

Additionally, the Attorney General can now file appeals on their own initiative, or at the request of the Minister of Justice or the head of the local judicial authorities, even if parties have not exercised their right to appeal or have missed the appeal deadlines.

Authorities say the amendments reflect the UAE’s commitment to swift and reliable justice and to building a judicial system that keeps pace with the nation’s rapid legislative and developmental growth.

