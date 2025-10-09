GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi courts hit 98 per cent case completion rate in H1 2025

The Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court achieved 99 per cent completion rate

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi courts hit 98 per cent case completion rate in H1 2025
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) achieved advanced case completion rates across all courts, reaching 98 per cent during the first half of 2025.

Abu Dhabi courts registered the highest number of filed cases with 21,532, followed by Al Ain courts with 7,344, and Al Dhafra courts with 546 cases.

In specialized courts, the Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court achieved the highest completion rate at 99% of 10,564 registered cases. The Abu Dhabi Labour Court handled 1,542 cases with a 98% completion rate, while the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court reported a similar rate out of 9,426 cases.

Achievements of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department in 2024

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) achieved significant milestones in 2024, including winning the Gold Award at the International Customer Experience Awards, providing approximately AED 34 million in financial assistance to individuals facing hardship, resolving thousands of commercial and real estate disputes, registering 36,000 civil marriage applications for non-Muslims, and intensifying legal awareness initiatives for expatriate communities. The department also recorded a notable improvement in the average time taken to resolve judicial cases.

Financial and social achievements

  • Financial Assistance: The Department provided around AED 34 million in financial aid to individuals facing difficulties in civil, commercial, and rental cases, as well as to financially distressed inmates in correctional and rehabilitation centers.

  • Dispute Resolution: A total of 1,234 commercial, real estate, and civil consumer disputes were amicably settled through mediation and reconciliation centers, with a combined value of AED 443.039 million.

  • Strategic Partnerships: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with a global operations management group specializing in correctional and rehabilitation centers, aimed at enhancing service quality and developing AI-driven digital systems.

Service development and legal services

  • Notary Public Services: The Department recorded 84,183 transactions by public notaries and 17,672 transactions by private notaries, reflecting growth rates of 6% and 16.7%, respectively.

  • Expansion of Civil Marriage Services: The Civil Family Court for Non-Muslims registered 36,000 civil marriage applications by the end of 2024.

  • Global Recognition: The Department won the Gold Award at the International Customer Experience Awards 2024, in recognition of its excellence in service development and adoption of best practices.

Legal awareness and professional development

  • Public Legal Awareness: ADJD expanded its outreach efforts, raising legal awareness among 60,000 non-Arabic-speaking residents during the first half of 2024 as part of its community education initiatives.

  • Lawyer Development: The Committee for Lawyers’ Affairs approved the registration of 18 new Emirati lawyers, contributing to the growth of the national legal workforce.

Judicial performance enhancement

  • Improved Case Resolution Time: The Department achieved outstanding results in global judicial performance indicators, with an average case resolution time of 40 days in primary courts and 34 days in appellate courts during 2024.

  • Technology-Driven Justice: The Department conducted 602,000 remote court hearings via video conferencing, reflecting its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance judicial efficiency.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
