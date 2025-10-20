Abu Dhabi Judiciary harnesses AI to process notarial and authentication transactions

The AI-enabled platform also adopts the latest technologies to streamline procedures
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has strengthened its digital transformation efforts in judicial services by completing more than 47,000 public notary transactions, over 10,000 private notary transactions, and 27,525 authentication services, in addition to 3,047 marriage contracts during the first half of 2025.
These figures reflect the continuous expansion in offering fully integrated digital services that enable customers to complete their transactions remotely with ease, using the latest technological solutions and proactive services that ensure faster processing in line with the transition toward an advanced smart judicial ecosystem.
ADJD also announced the completion of more than 778,000 electronic requests during the first half of 2025, underscoring the accelerated pace of digital transformation within Abu Dhabi’s litigation system and enhancing the efficiency and speed of judicial procedures in line with the 2024–2026 strategic plan.
The Department achieved a significant leap in digital services with 778,712 electronic requests processed, 333,000 digitally certified transactions, and over 295,000 virtual hearings—demonstrating the expansion of remote litigation and digital judicial services.
The Department confirmed that its instant notary and authentication services powered by artificial intelligence represent a major breakthrough in applying AI to complete all stages of notarial and authentication processes. This innovation facilitates access to services via available digital channels, reduces processing time for powers of attorney, declarations, and contracts, and enhances the overall customer experience with interactive and innovative judicial services.
In an explanatory video shared on its official social media platforms, ADJD highlighted that with the integration of AI, authentication has become smart and automated. Customers can now complete their transactions quickly from anywhere, with instant processing, no human intervention, and no document uploads. The system relies on the Government Data Exchange Platform to retrieve required documents, while party details are auto-filled using the Emirates ID or unified number. Standard bilingual (Arabic/English) templates are also provided.
The Department added that customers can easily access the ADJD website (https://www.adjd.gov.ae/ar/pages/home.aspx), select digital services, click on the Notary and Authentication icon, complete the required information, pay the fees, and receive their documents electronically. All transactions are digitally certified and include verification features to confirm validity at any time.
ADJD noted that the instant services include a wide range of options such as: signature validation, lawyer power of attorney, review power of attorney, declaration of non-marriage, and more.
The ongoing digital transformation of the judicial system follows the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD, to continuously enhance services across sectors and leverage advanced technologies to deliver world-class services that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness.
The digital platform improves the end-to-end process of notary and authentication transactions by eliminating unnecessary steps and reducing data entry using customer data retrieved from the Government Data Exchange after login with UAE Pass. This is especially beneficial for transactions related to Abu Dhabi-owned land, licensed vehicles, commercial registrations issued in the emirate, registered cases, and powers of attorney issued by the Department.
The AI-enabled platform also adopts the latest technologies to streamline procedures by replacing handwritten signatures with digital approvals using UAE Pass, and automatically retrieving required documents through the government data exchange. Video communication tools are used for cases requiring notary interaction. In addition, standardized templates and clauses are provided according to specific criteria, eliminating the need for manual review and enabling certified transactions to be issued and delivered electronically.
The ADJD digital platform is accessible via the smart judicial app and digital justice services, allowing users to complete transactions remotely, including notarial and authentication services, data updates, case tracking, and applications for various services through the website or app. To access these services, users must log in using UAE Pass or create a dedicated account.
Case Tracking: View case details, status, and hearing dates.
Notary and Authentication Services: Complete transactions instantly using approved templates and avoid traditional handwritten signatures.
Data Updates: Update personal or banking information and more.
Inquiries: Check case and document status and communicate directly with specialists.
Judicial Requests: Submit various requests, such as declarations of marital status or data updates.
Enforcement Services: Submit requests such as installment plans for enforcement amounts electronically.
Log in: Access the ADJD website or smart app using your UAE Pass account.
Select a Service: Browse and choose the required service.
Fill in Information: Complete the electronic form with required data.
Attach Documents: Upload necessary documents, if any.
Digital Signature: Parties sign the transaction electronically.
Pay Fees: Pay the applicable fees after approval, if required.
Receive Document: Receive the digitally certified document once the transaction is completed.
