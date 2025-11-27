Abu Dhabi strengthens global role in PropTech and real estate transparency at MLS Forum 2025

As a Diamond Sponsor of the event, ADRES represented the UAE among more than 130 organisations from 20 countries. The forum focused on advancing global cooperation in real estate data standards, ethics, and technology. A major announcement during the event confirmed that Abu Dhabi will host the Fourth International MLS Forum in November 2026 the first time the global gathering will take place in the Middle East. The forum will be organised by the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) and hosted by ADREC in partnership with ADRES.