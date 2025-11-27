Abu Dhabi strengthens global role in PropTech and real estate transparency at MLS Forum 2025

ADREC and ADRES sign new global data exchange agreements in Toronto
The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) and Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES) have highlighted the UAE’s growing leadership in PropTech and real estate data governance following their participation in the International MLS Forum 2025, held this week in Toronto, Canada.
As a Diamond Sponsor of the event, ADRES represented the UAE among more than 130 organisations from 20 countries. The forum focused on advancing global cooperation in real estate data standards, ethics, and technology. A major announcement during the event confirmed that Abu Dhabi will host the Fourth International MLS Forum in November 2026 the first time the global gathering will take place in the Middle East. The forum will be organised by the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) and hosted by ADREC in partnership with ADRES.
During the Toronto forum, ADRES signed a Global Data Exchange (GDX) Agreement with several leading international Multiple Listing Services (MLSs), including Stellar MLS, TRREB, SNPI, and San Diego MLS. The agreement sets the framework for a pilot project that enables the secure exchange of verified property data across borders using RESO standards.
The initiative aims to support transparency between markets, enhance data compatibility, and promote international investment opportunities.
Sultan Al Memari, Acting Executive Director of Real Estate Regulation Sector at ADREC, said Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its reputation as a global reference for real estate transparency and digital innovation.
“Through Madhmoun, we are aligning with international standards while reflecting the UAE’s leadership in digital transformation,” he said. “Our cooperation with ADRES and international MLS partners reinforces investor confidence and supports a trusted real estate environment built on clear governance and data integrity.”
A key highlight of the UAE’s participation was the recognition of Madhmoun MLS, the first RESO-certified Multiple Listing Service in the MENA, Asia, and Arab regions. Developed by ADREC and supported by ADRES, Madhmoun has received RESO Data Dictionary 2.0 and Web API 2.0.0 certifications bringing the UAE’s property data ecosystem in line with global benchmarks.
Moath Maqbol, General Manager of ADRES, said the achievement reflects a long-term vision for a more transparent and connected real estate sector.
“Our participation at the MLS Forum is a major step in building a unified, technology-driven property marketplace,” he said. “The Global Data Exchange pilot will open the door to smarter collaboration between real estate markets worldwide, while positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading regional hub for PropTech.”
ThinkProp ADRES’s accredited real estate training institute was honoured with the Excellence in Mentorship Award during the Forum’s Gala Dinner. The award recognises its role in uplifting professional development and supporting a skilled workforce ready for the future of real estate.
Jasem Al Hosani, CEO of ThinkProp, said the recognition reflects the UAE’s commitment to building strong national talent.
“We believe education is the foundation of trust and innovation in the real estate sector,” he said. “This award highlights the effort invested in preparing qualified professionals for a fast-changing digital landscape.”
The Abu Dhabi MLS Forum 2026 is scheduled for 23–24 November next year and is expected to gather policymakers, regulators, PropTech innovators, and global real estate leaders. The discussions will focus on data ethics, AI, transparency, and the future of digital property governance.
Maqbol added: “Hosting the forum in Abu Dhabi is both an honour and a responsibility. Together with ADREC, we aim to set new global standards for transparent and trusted real estate systems.”
The outcomes of the International MLS Forum 2025 mark a significant step forward for the UAE. Through ADREC’s regulatory mandate and ADRES’s technological leadership, Abu Dhabi is helping shape a more connected, transparent, and investor-friendly real estate future at both regional and global levels.
