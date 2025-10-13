Abu Dhabi launches region’s first fully digital real estate transaction portal

The system integrates with the TAMM platform and leverages the UAE Pass for tamper-proof digital signatures, allowing residents and investors to sign documents from anywhere in the world.

The new service lets users complete all property sale and purchase steps — from mortgage release, registration, and ADREC Trustee verification to digital signing and escrow settlements — in one secure, compliant online process.

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) has launched the Digital Buy & Sell Journey, a government-backed platform that allows buyers and sellers to complete property transactions entirely online — making Abu Dhabi the first city in the region to enable fully digital real estate sales.

He added: “As the emirate accelerates its journey toward becoming an AI-enabled government by 2027, this platform ensures real estate is fully aligned with that vision. It demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s leadership in integrating cutting-edge technology with everyday services and cements our commitment to offering world-class, future-ready real estate services for residents, investors, and innovators alike.”

“The launch of the Buy & Sell Service is more than a technological innovation; it is a strategic leap in Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation. By harnessing advanced technologies to strengthen the foundations of our real estate market, we are ensuring efficiency, security, and transparency at every stage of the transaction process.”

The user-friendly digital journey guides buyers and sellers through every stage — from application to closing — with options for virtual or in-person meetings through TAMM. The result is faster, more cost-effective transactions and a seamless experience for all stakeholders.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.