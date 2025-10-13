GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi launches region’s first fully digital real estate transaction portal

New service lets users complete all property sale and purchase steps in Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Digital Buy & Sell Journey is a government-backed platform that allows buyers and sellers to complete Abu Dhabi property transactions entirely online.
Bloomberg

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) has launched the Digital Buy & Sell Journey, a government-backed platform that allows buyers and sellers to complete property transactions entirely online — making Abu Dhabi the first city in the region to enable fully digital real estate sales.

Digital end-to-end

The new service lets users complete all property sale and purchase steps — from mortgage release, registration, and ADREC Trustee verification to digital signing and escrow settlements — in one secure, compliant online process.

The system integrates with the TAMM platform and leverages the UAE Pass for tamper-proof digital signatures, allowing residents and investors to sign documents from anywhere in the world.

The platform also includes video-enabled ADREC Trustee participation and escrow accounts owned and managed by ADREC, ensuring legal enforceability, financial security, and full regulatory oversight.

Digital transformation

Engineer Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General of ADREC, said the initiative reflects a strategic leap in the emirate’s digital evolution.

“The launch of the Buy & Sell Service is more than a technological innovation; it is a strategic leap in Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation. By harnessing advanced technologies to strengthen the foundations of our real estate market, we are ensuring efficiency, security, and transparency at every stage of the transaction process.”

He added: “As the emirate accelerates its journey toward becoming an AI-enabled government by 2027, this platform ensures real estate is fully aligned with that vision. It demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s leadership in integrating cutting-edge technology with everyday services and cements our commitment to offering world-class, future-ready real estate services for residents, investors, and innovators alike.”

Secure, convenient, global

The user-friendly digital journey guides buyers and sellers through every stage — from application to closing — with options for virtual or in-person meetings through TAMM. The result is faster, more cost-effective transactions and a seamless experience for all stakeholders.

The Digital Buy & Sell Journey aligns with ADREC’s long-term strategy to unify and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector by enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.

The initiative reinforces the emirate’s position as a regional leader in digital governance and property innovation, while setting a new benchmark for secure, borderless real estate transactions.

