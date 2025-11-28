Dh42 billion plan transforms Abu Dhabi’s municipalities and transport

Major reforms boost real estate services, AI planning, public transport
Abu Dhabi is witnessing a comprehensive transformation across the municipalities and transport sector, aimed at developing vibrant communities with high living standards, while strengthening infrastructure and smart services. This transformation encompasses the consolidation of real estate functions, enhancement of building safety, integration of artificial intelligence in planning and mobility, and expansion of public transport services—contributing to improved quality of life and long-term sustainability across the emirate.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has positioned its transformational program around building vibrant, high-quality communities through comprehensive urban planning that supports sustainable development and societal well-being. These efforts culminated in the completion of Phase One of Abu Dhabi’s Livability Strategy, with an approved budget of Dh42 billion dedicated to new projects. Since its launch in 2023, the program has increased area integration from 67 per cent to 81 per cent by 2025, demonstrating clear progress in quality of life informed by community feedback in planning and policy-making.
As part of this transformation, DMT consolidated all municipal real estate functions under the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center, reducing services from more than 250 to fewer than 100. In 2024, the center recorded a 24 per cent increase in real estate transactions, reaching a total value of Dh96.2 billion. This positive momentum extended to foreign direct investment (FDI), which surpassed Dh7.86 billion during the year. FDI activity remained robust in the first quarter of 2025, with 384 transactions valued at Dh1.582 billion.
DMT also strengthened its infrastructure strategy by adopting an integrated value-chain model that enhances financial resilience and project delivery efficiency—from planning and design to construction and maintenance. The model ensures alignment with government priorities and maximizes long-term value, supported by enhanced oversight and digital tools that enable real-time monitoring, predictive planning, and data-driven decision-making. These efforts have significantly improved coordination, accountability, and outcomes at the emirate level.
In addition, the department reinforced compliance and building safety by developing an improved system for building permits and occupancy certification under the Occupancy Certification and Regulation Program issued through Administrative Decision No. (1) of 2024. The program employs phased implementation focused on fundamental safety, transparency, and market confidence. Meanwhile, the “Benaa” platform—integrating Building Information Modeling (BIM), artificial intelligence, and virtual and augmented reality technologies—has accelerated auditing and review processes, reducing transaction completion times by 70 per cent across the emirate.
DMT continued leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance urban planning, mobility, and municipal services. In 2023, it introduced smart inspection vehicles for real-time detection of waste and maintenance needs. By 2024, the department expanded the use of digital twins to analyze lifestyle patterns and support predictive planning. During GITEX 2025, DMT unveiled the “LivAI” platform, the “City Eye” system, the real-time traffic safety system, and smart robotics—advancing city management efficiency and elevating public service quality.
Municipalities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra further advanced their services to meet residents’ needs in park and beach maintenance, public health standards, and community services. The restructuring of DMT unified service delivery and streamlined operational processes, enabling enhanced responsiveness to the community. A total of 17 municipal presence centers have been inaugurated, with additional centers planned as part of ongoing efforts to expand community access and ensure seamless municipal service delivery across all regions of the emirate.
In parallel, Abu Dhabi continues to expand its public transport networks and develop future mobility solutions that support sustainable urban development. Improvements include optimized bus routes, enhanced fleet efficiency, and the adoption of innovative mobility technologies designed to increase accessibility, reduce congestion, and improve the overall commuter experience. These efforts align with the emirate’s vision of a resilient, sustainable, and digitally enabled transport ecosystem.
Together, these integrated initiatives reflect Abu Dhabi’s enduring commitment to developing livable, human-centered communities, supported by advanced infrastructure, efficient mobility, and innovative municipal services. Under a unified governance framework, the Department of Municipalities and Transport continues to drive this transformation, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global model for smart, sustainable, and future-ready cities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox