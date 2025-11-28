Dh42 billion plan transforms Abu Dhabi’s municipalities and transport

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has positioned its transformational program around building vibrant, high-quality communities through comprehensive urban planning that supports sustainable development and societal well-being. These efforts culminated in the completion of Phase One of Abu Dhabi’s Livability Strategy, with an approved budget of Dh42 billion dedicated to new projects. Since its launch in 2023, the program has increased area integration from 67 per cent to 81 per cent by 2025, demonstrating clear progress in quality of life informed by community feedback in planning and policy-making.