Abu Dhabi Police deploy enhanced security plan for New Year's Eve 2026 celebrations

Emergency help available 24/7 via 999 hotline with rapid response throughout celebrations

Surabhi Vasundharadevi
Abu Dhabi Police unveil strategic plan for safe New Year's Eve 2026
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has unveiled its operational strategy to safeguard New Year's Eve celebrations throughout the emirate as 2026 approaches. Working alongside strategic partners, the force aims to maintain public safety while ensuring efficient traffic management during one of the year's busiest periods.

According to Brigadier Mohammed Dahy Al-Hamiri, who heads the Central Operations Sector, the police have developed an integrated security framework covering key tourist destinations, shopping districts, and major roadways. The comprehensive approach focuses on protecting celebrants while maintaining order across the emirate's celebration venues.

Traffic safety remains a top priority for the occasion. The Traffic Directorate and Security Patrols have implemented enhanced protocols, emphasising the importance of driver awareness and responsibility. Authorities are urging motorists to observe posted speed limits, avoid mobile phone distractions, and maintain proper following distances. Officials have issued stern warnings against disruptive behaviors, including the use of party sprays, dangerous driving maneuvers, and excessive noise that could compromise public safety.

The initiative aims to create a secure, welcoming environment where residents and visitors can ring in the new year with confidence. By promoting responsible conduct and adherence to safety guidelines, Abu Dhabi Police seeks to showcase the nation's commitment to both celebration and civic responsibility.

Behind the scenes, the Command and Control Center within the Operations Department has finalized its preparations for the event. Colonel Ali Muftah Al-Oraimi, who directs the Operations Department, highlighted the advanced equipment, cutting-edge technology, and trained personnel deployed in the Operations Room. He reminded the public that emergency assistance remains available 24/7 through the 999 hotline, ensuring rapid response capabilities throughout the celebrations.

