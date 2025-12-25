Ras Al Khaimah security: Police unveil 2026 New Year’s Eve plan

The Operations Department has fully prepared its control room with the latest equipment, technologies, and trained personnel to monitor all activities. The public was reminded that in emergencies, they can contact the central Operations Room via 999 at any time, and for non-emergencies, via 901.

The police also cautioned against inappropriate behaviour, including the use of party sprays, reckless driving, and excessive noise, emphasising that compliance with safety guidelines is essential for the success of the celebrations and to maintain the emirate’s positive image.

The plan includes the deployment of more than 70 traffic patrols to ensure smooth traffic flow and safeguard visitors attending festivities in major tourist and high-traffic areas. Authorities stressed the importance of public cooperation, urging residents and visitors to follow traffic rules and adhere to police instructions to ensure road safety and overall security.

