Ras Al Khaimah Police ready for UAE Tour stage 3

The stage, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in cooperation with the Union Cyclists Internationale (UCI), will cover a 183-kilometre route passing through several key roads across the emirate. Police said a comprehensive security and traffic management plan has been put in place, with patrols and checkpoints deployed along entry and exit points to ensure the safety of riders and the public.

Brigadier Al Zaabi urged members of the public to cooperate with police officers by remaining on the sides of roads and encouraged motorists to follow traffic instructions, exercise caution and use alternative routes to help maintain traffic flow and support the successful hosting of the international sporting event.

He confirmed that the race will begin at 1pm on Wednesday and conclude later the same day, with security and traffic patrols positioned from the starting point through to the finish line to maintain safety and smooth operations.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.