Ras Al Khaimah Police ready for UAE Tour stage 3

Comprehensive security and traffic plan in place for February 18 race

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Authorities urge public cooperation to ensure smooth operations.
Authorities urge public cooperation to ensure smooth operations.

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced their full readiness to secure the third stage of the UAE Tour 2026 for men, scheduled to take place in the emirate on February 18.

The stage, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in cooperation with the Union Cyclists Internationale (UCI), will cover a 183-kilometre route passing through several key roads across the emirate. Police said a comprehensive security and traffic management plan has been put in place, with patrols and checkpoints deployed along entry and exit points to ensure the safety of riders and the public.

Brigadier  Dr Yousif Salem bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi, Acting Director-General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police and Chairman of the Events Committee, said preparations were reviewed during a coordination meeting attended by representatives from Ras Al Khaimah Police, the Tourism Development Authority, the Municipality Department, the Public Services Department, and the event organisers.

He confirmed that the race will begin at 1pm on Wednesday and conclude later the same day, with security and traffic patrols positioned from the starting point through to the finish line to maintain safety and smooth operations.

Brigadier Al Zaabi urged members of the public to cooperate with police officers by remaining on the sides of roads and encouraged motorists to follow traffic instructions, exercise caution and use alternative routes to help maintain traffic flow and support the successful hosting of the international sporting event.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
