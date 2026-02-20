Rolling road closures across Al Ain as UAE Tour heads from museum to Jabal Hafeet

Motorists warned of phased traffic restrictions during UAE Tour stage in Al Ain
Dubai: A number of key roads across Al Ain will face rolling closures on Saturday, February 21, as the UAE Tour men’s cycling event passes through the city from Al Ain Museum to Jabal Hafeet, with authorities urging motorists to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.
Abu Dhabi Mobility said the temporary closures will be phased and reopened progressively after the race convoy moves through each section, in a bid to minimise disruption while ensuring the safety of riders and the public.
The race is scheduled to begin near Al Ain Museum, with the first phase of closures expected between 12:30pm and 1:00pm around Zayed bin Sultan Street and surrounding internal roads. A second phase is set to follow from 12:40pm to 1:20pm as cyclists move through nearby corridors and junctions in the central area.
From 12:55pm to 1:35pm, traffic restrictions will extend eastwards along routes linking the museum district with Al Ain International Airport, before further closures between 1:00pm and 1:40pm as the peloton continues towards Al Jimi. Authorities said motorists travelling in these areas should expect delays and follow diversion signs.
The fifth phase of closures will run from 1:10pm to 1:55pm, covering roads near the airport and adjacent neighbourhoods. The race will then continue through key internal streets, with closures expected from 1:30pm to 2:15pm and from 1:45pm to 2:25pm as riders progress towards residential and commercial zones across Al Ain.
From 2:00pm to 2:35pm, restrictions will affect routes linking central districts with Al Rawdah Road, followed by additional closures from 2:10pm to 3:10pm and from 2:35pm to 3:20pm along the E30 corridor and surrounding intersections.
Further phases between 3:05pm and 3:40pm, and from 3:10pm to 3:55pm, will cover roads extending towards Zakir and Green Mubazzarah. Motorists in these areas are advised to use alternative routes and avoid non-essential travel during peak periods.
The final stretch of the race will see closures from 3:45pm to 4:30pm as cyclists approach the foothills of Jabal Hafeet, followed by the last phase between 3:55pm and 5:00pm along the mountain road leading to the finish line. Authorities expect congestion in surrounding areas during this time, particularly near Green Mubazzarah Park and tourist zones.