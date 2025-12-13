GOLD/FOREX
Dubai sets sights on safe and smooth New Year 2026 celebrations

Security committee reviews plans to manage crowds and key event sites

Fireworks, transport routes, and operational plans were under detailed review.
Fireworks, transport routes, and operational plans were under detailed review.

Dubai: The Dubai Events Security Committee (ESC) convened a high-level coordination meeting to assess operational readiness and field plans for the New Year 2026 celebrations across the emirate. The meeting was chaired by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations and Chair of the Committee.

Hosted at the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, the session included Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of the Corporation, alongside ESC representatives from various Dubai government entities.

Focus on safety and crowd management

Discussions centred on crowd management at key celebration spots, especially fireworks areas, as well as entry and exit points, parking facilities, and transport routes to major tourist and event locations.

The committee also reviewed last year’s operational plans and explored enhancements to match the growing scale of the event.

Ensuring Dubai’s global reputation

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei emphasised that New Year celebrations are among Dubai’s most prominent events, attracting global attention and extensive international media coverage.

He underlined the importance of coordinated teamwork to ensure the celebrations reflect Dubai’s world-class reputation and the UAE’s high standards of safety and excellence.

