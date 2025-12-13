Discussions centred on crowd management at key celebration spots, especially fireworks areas , as well as entry and exit points, parking facilities, and transport routes to major tourist and event locations.

Dubai: The Dubai Events Security Committee (ESC) convened a high-level coordination meeting to assess operational readiness and field plans for the New Year 2026 celebrations across the emirate. The meeting was chaired by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations and Chair of the Committee.

He underlined the importance of coordinated teamwork to ensure the celebrations reflect Dubai’s world-class reputation and the UAE’s high standards of safety and excellence.

