Watch: Dubai police reunite lost children with father on New Year’s Eve

Swift response ensures family safety amid massive Burj Khalifa celebrations

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Footage of the reunion, later shared on social media, showed the emotional moment the father embraced his daughters.
Dubai: Swift action by the Dubai Events Security Committee led to the successful reunion of an Omani father with his two young daughters after they were separated amid the New Year’s Eve crowds in the Burj Khalifa district.

The incident occurred as hundreds of thousands gathered in the area to welcome 2026. Security teams were alerted and located the children within minutes, preventing what could have escalated into a distressing situation.

Footage of the reunion, later shared on social media, showed the emotional moment the father embraced his daughters. The video drew widespread praise for the efficiency and humanitarian approach of Dubai’s security services.

the response was part of a comprehensive security plan deployed for the New Year celebrations, combining advanced surveillance systems, coordinated field teams and dedicated family-assistance protocols to manage large crowds.

​The rapid response underscored the success of Dubai's comprehensive security plan, which integrated advanced surveillance, ground coordination, and humanitarian care to manage the "mega-event" crowds.​"

The integration between official authorities and community entities in Dubai is a model for serving humanity," the father stated, expressing his deep gratitude to the UAE's security forces

Authorities said the incident highlighted the importance of meticulous planning for major events, with security coverage extended across key locations, specialised operational readiness for high-density gatherings, and a strong focus on public safety and welfare.

As Dubai continues to host large-scale global events, officials reiterated that public safety remains a top priority alongside celebrations.

