Dubai Police employs smart tech on New Year's Eve to ensure safety

AI and advanced systems bolster Dubai's New Year security measures

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
X/DubaiPolice

Dubai Police is not leaving anything to chance tonight. As citizens, residents, and visitors to Dubai travel to their celebratory spots – places from where they can enjoy their meals, the glittering stars, and pyrotechnic and drone shows – to usher in 2026, it’s quietly taking care of the details.

Not only has it deployed nearly 10,000 police officers and 1,754 firefighters among others to ensure everyone’s safety, it is also employing smart tech to ensure there are no blind spots in its monitoring.

Dubai Police highlighted its use of artificial intelligence and advanced systems to maintain high standards of safety on social media. It explained that since tech operates 24/7, it allows officers to monitor details with precision, ensuring the security and well-being of all residents and visitors.

