CBSE exams begin tomorrow: 10 things UAE Class 10, 12 students must do tonight

From packing essentials to staying calm, here’s how to be fully prepared
With the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams starting tomorrow, February 17, students across the UAE are gearing up for one of the year’s most important academic milestones.
After months of preparation, it’s now time to focus on strategy, calm, and readiness rather than last-minute cramming. According to experts, while nerves are natural, a few simple steps tonight can help students stay focused, confident and fully prepared for a strong start.
Here are 10 things students must do tonight before stepping into the exam hall:
Pack your exam bag: Ensure your admit card, ID, stationery, and transparent pouch are ready. Double-check pens, pencils, and an extra eraser.
Know your exam centre: Confirm the location and reporting time of your centre to avoid last-minute panic.
Review important notes only: Avoid starting new chapters. Focus on key formulas, definitions, and summaries you’ve already prepared.
Plan your morning: Set up two alarms, plan your breakfast, and decide your travel route to the exam centre.
Get adequate sleep: A minimum of 6-8 hours of sleep is crucial for concentration and memory recall.
Eat a balanced dinner: Stick to light, nutritious food tonight. Avoid heavy meals and energy drinks that may disturb sleep.
Avoid last-minute stress: Refrain from joining panic WhatsApp groups or endlessly scrolling through study materials.
Organise documents: Keep your admit card and ID in a safe, easily accessible place.
Relax and unwind: Take 15-20 minutes to meditate, listen to music, or do light reading to calm your mind.
Visualise success: Think positively and remind yourself of the preparation you’ve done over months. Confidence can make a real difference tomorrow.