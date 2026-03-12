Residents and visitors can access 32 services without visiting a police station
Dubai: Dubai Police has announced that its network of 33 Smart Police Stations (SPS) is providing customers across the emirate with round-the-clock services without the need for human intervention.
Residents and visitors can access 32 services through the stations, which are organised into four main categories: criminal reports and complaints, traffic services and accidents, certificates and permits, and community participation and support.
Dubai Police said the smart stations are designed to serve the emirate’s diverse population, offering services in multiple languages through accessible and user-friendly smart systems.
“Whether through SPS, Drive-Thru, Walk-In, or Suburban Police Points, all facilities operate 24/7 in support of Dubai Police’s vision of a Safe City and a preferred global destination for living, work and tourism,” the force said.
The smart stations also enable customers to file criminal reports through a live video link with investigating officers who speak several languages, removing the need for in-person visits. Officers guide users through the reporting process and send statements electronically for digital signing.
Additional services available through the stations include inquiries, the ‘Police Eye’ service, and several community-focused services.
Among the key services offered are criminal complaints, bounced cheque reports, cybercrime reporting, criminal status certificates, loss certificates, ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificates, traffic clearance and traffic status certificates, corpse entry permits, road closure permits, sailing permits, Police Museum visit permits, reports of obstructing vehicles, and diplomatic services.
Dubai Police noted that the Smart Police Stations initiative was launched as part of the UAE’s vision to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest city. The stations have also earned a Guinness World Record as the first police stations globally to operate without human intervention.
In line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and its 20-Minute City concept — which aims to allow residents to access essential services within a 20-minute commute — the smart stations have been strategically located close to communities.
Dubai Police said the initiative enhances response times while reinforcing the emirate’s high safety standards and global leadership in smart policing services, ensuring Dubai remains one of the safest cities in the world.